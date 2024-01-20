Kobori leads by three at Webex Players Series Murray River - PGA of Australia

Kiwi rookie Kazuma Kobori will try to fend off the threat posed by big sister Momoka and Tour winners Andrew Martin and Aaron Wilkin to complete a maiden win as a professional at the Webex Players Series Murray River.

Paired together for the first time in a Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia event, the talented Kobori siblings shot 64 and 66 respectively to both sit inside the top five with one round to play at Cobram Barooga Golf Club.

On a day in which West Australian Jess Whitting won a $93,000 BMW for a hole-in-one and Victorian Matias Sanchez matched Tom Power Horan’s course record with a 9-under 62, the younger Kobori surged to the top of the leaderboard.

He was four shots clear when he made his eighth birdie through 12 holes but played his final three holes in 1-over. At 18-under par through 54 holes he is three clear of Martin (68) and Malaysian Ashley Lau (63).

Momoka Kobori is in a share of fourth with Wilkin (64), Singapore debutant Shannon Tan (63), Barooga local Steffi Vogel (66), Zach Murray (66) and Michael Hendry (69) a shot further back at 13-under.

Although disappointed not to turn a blistering start into an almost unassailable lead, Kazuma will start Sunday exactly where he wants to be.

“If you gave me 64 at the start of the day without hitting a single shot, I would have taken it,” said the 2023 Australian Amateur and 2019 NZ PGA champion.

“That being said, 8-under through 12, I kind of wanted a few more.

“I don’t know actually how many shots clear I am but pretty happy. There’s still a lot of golf to play.”

Moving day brought the goods at #WebexPlayersSeries Murray River 📈



We're set for a big final round at Cobram Barooga Golf Club



📺 Catch all the weekend action LIVE on @FOXSportsAUS , available on @Foxtel & @kayosports@WPGATour — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 20, 2024

He also knows all too well what his sister is capable of.

The reigning Women’s NSW Open champion shot 66 in the final round of the Taranaki Open on the Charles Tour in 2020 to run down her younger brother, and has him in her sights yet again.

“I’ll be trying,” Momoka warned.

“I’ve always been a fan of this format, being able to compete against the guys.

“It’s a cool opportunity. It’s a pretty unique opportunity. While we’re both here it’s good to enjoy it and make the most of it for sure.”

ACE ALERT 🚨



Jess Whitting has won a brand new BMW i4 eDrive35 with a hole in one on the 164m 3rd hole at Cobram Barooga Golf Club !@bmwau#WebexPlayersSeries Murray River pic.twitter.com/jmJLR4S7BK — WPGA Tour of Australasia (@WPGATour) January 20, 2024

Yet there are contenders beyond the Kobori clan.

Lau was 6-under through her first six holes as she played her way into contention, somewhat shocked to see her name near the top of the leaderboard as she played the 18th hole.

A decorated player at the University of Michigan, Lau earned status at WPGA Tour Qualifying School a week ago and is making an instant impression in her first visit to Australia.

“I was telling my parents before the tournament started that I’m really, really nervous playing against the guys because I feel like there’s a different standard, girls and guys,” said Lau.

“Playing good out here gives a sense of accomplishment that hard work is paying off.

“Played well at Qualifying but never thought I would be in contention.

“Happy to be in the position that I’m in right now. Just want to go out and have fun and play some good golf tomorrow.”

The Queensland PGA champion in 2022, Wilkin had eight birdies Saturday in his round of 7-under 64, Martin making birdie at each of his final two holes to keep his hopes alive of a third PGA Tour of Australasia win.

Saturday also saw the opening round of the All Abilities and Junior Players Series events.

Coffs Harbour’s Cameron Pollard leads Wayne Perske by one in the All Abilities while Shepparton’s Bailey Goodall posted 2-under 69 to lead Nicholas Horvath by one in the Junior tournament.

The second leg of the Australian Long Drive Series was conducted at the close of play on Saturday, New Zealand’s Chris Charlton winning the final against Jordan Bovalina with a blow of 340 metres.