Kiwi Kobori chasing another win at Webex Players Series Victoria - PGA of Australia

New Zealander Kazuma Kobori is already the hottest player on tour and the Kiwi jumped out of the pack at the Webex Players Series Victoria in Rosebud today to give himself a chance of consecutive tournament wins.



The 22-year-old from Christchurch playing his first season as a professional, will take a one-shot lead into the final round on Sunday after bursting into the lead on the back nine on Saturday.

His 6-under 65 in today’s third round puts him at 16-under overall and into the final group with 49-year-old Australian veteran Mathew Goggin, who relived former glories with a 65 to reach 15-under.

Malaysia’s Ashley Lau, who set a new women’s composite course record with a remarkable 61 with 10 birdies today, is next best at 14-under on a highly eclectic leaderboard.

But Kobori, winner of the event at Cobram Barooga last week, looks the man to beat.

His game mimics Australian Cameron Smith in the sense that he does not overpower courses but brings them to their knees with his beautiful hands.

His putting is world class, as he crowd at Rosebud witnessed as he rolled a string of birdie putts into the hole in the afternoon.

He had eight birdies, putting just one damper on his day with a bogey from behind the green at the 18th.

Afterward he paid tribute to his caddie for the weekend, Japanese professional Ren Yonazawa. “He gave me some great reads.”

But Kobori’s prowess with the short stick is well known already and does not require outside help.

If he wins on Sunday, he will jump to second on the Challenger PGA Tour Order of Merit and effectively, with Min Woo Lee not eligible, he would be first and in position to claim a DP World Tour card for next season.

It was another windy day on the Mornington Peninsula, but players found a way to post scores, starting with Lau’s 10-under.

Kobori said he was hitting 8-irons 100 metres at times, working the mantra: “Take more club and hit it soft. If you get it spinning and up in the air, you’re waiting on luck.”

The 40 km/h gusts scarcely bothered Lau, the 23-year-old from Sarawak in Malaysia.

She turned in 29 and then birdied the last three holes for a new composite course record for women, the low round of a career that rolled along in 2023 on the Epson Tour in America.

Goggin was no less impressive, rolling in a bomb at the par-4 17th and missing an opportunity for another birdie at the last in his 65.

The Tasmanian has been developing the Seven Mile Beach golf course in his native Hobart but is not done as a player just yet. Turning 50 later this year, he has his eyes on senior golf; he lives in Charlotte, North Carolina which makes it accessible.

“You know that chasing the dream’s gone, but there’s this other opportunity at 49-and-a-half,” he said.

“I know if I play decent it’s nice to know you’re still competitive.

“It’s been forever. It’s just another good opportunity to test your game under pressure and see where it is.”

Overnight leader Kristalle Blum dropped two shots on the day but remains in the mix at 11-under with James Marchesani and Justin Warren.

In the Webex Junior Players Series, Metropolitan’s Rupert Toomey leads by three shots at 1-under par.

In the Webex All Abilities Series, Cameron Pollard shot an opening 73 to lead last week’s winner, Wayne Perske, by four shots.

Sunday’s final round is broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports from 2pm.

Entry is free.

PHOTO: Kazuma Kobori drives during his 65 today. Image: Henry Peters