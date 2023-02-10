Kiwi Craig Mitchell wins first Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Harwood Golf Club Head Professional, Craig Mitchell, tamed a windy St Clair Golf Club to earn his first victory on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

The third event in the New Zealand swing that starts the season, Mitchell posted a superb five-under 66 featuring five birdies and an eagle to come out on top at St Clair Golf Club in Dunedin.

Mitchell finished just one stroke clear of the two most recent Order of Merit winners, Andre Stolz and Brad Burns.

Stolz’s round of four-under 67 included six birdies and two bogeys while Burns had five birdies and a lone bogey to also shoot 67.

A highlight of the day was 1963 Open Championship winner, Sir Bob Charles, coming out of professional retirement to help boost the game at St Clair.

Sir Bob carded a respectable 78 in the tough conditions and then provided a putting clinic for junior golfers of Dunedin while providing some great insights to his illustrious career.

Mitchell carried his form from St Clair into the North Otago Legends Pro-Am the following day at North Otago Golf Club but ultimately had to settle for second.

West Australian Paul Parlane’s three-under 69 was two strokes better than the rest of the field, Mitchell, Burns, Stolz, Ben Jackson, Robert Martin, Mark Tickle and Dean Sipson deadlocked in second spot with rounds of one-under 71.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour concludes its New Zealand swing with the Tokarahi Legends Pro-Am at Tokarahi Golf Club.

