How to follow Webex Players Series Murray River - PGA of Australia

Men and women go head-to-head for the second time this season with the third edition of the Webex Players Series Murray River at Cobram Barooga Golf Club.

Bordering the banks of the mighty Murray River, the Old Course at Cobram Barooga is in pristine condition and ready to once again bring the best out of a field sprinkled with international flavour.

An expanded WPGA Tour of Australasia season has enticed players from all around the world to our shores with a total of 61 women eager to add to the wins by Hannah Green and Sarah Jane Smith the past two years.

Smith has returned to defend her title with 2023 Women’s NSW Open Momoka Kobori, 2023 Melbourne International winner Cassie Porter and Q School medallist Mizuki Oide of Japan expected to be prominent on the leaderboard.

It also shapes as a crucial week for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit aspirants.

With David Micheluzzi not in the field, the likes of Ben Eccles, Jak Carter, Kerry Mountcastle and Austin Bautista can all press their claims for one of three DP World Tour cards at season’s end.

Players will be competing for a $250,000 prize fund with strong winds expected to greet players for Round 1 on Thursday.

Those winds will ease as the tournament progresses with hot temperatures predicted for Sunday’s final round.

As is the case for all Webex Players Series events, the professionals will be joined on the weekend by respective fields for the Webex All Abilities Players Series and Webex Junior Players Series events, juniors to be paired with the leading pros in the final 16 groups.

HOW TO FOLLOW

For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au. Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia

Facebook: @PGAofAustralia, @PGATourAus

Official hashtag: #WebexPlayersSeries

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the final two rounds of the Webex Players Series Murray River live on Kayo and Fox Sports on Foxtel.

Round 3: Saturday 4pm-7pm AEDT

Round 4: Sunday 2pm-7pm AEDT

FORMER CHAMPIONS

2022: Hannah Green

2023: Sarah Jane Smith

COURSE RECORD

62, Tom Power Horan (Round 2, 2023)

COURSE DESIGNER

Vern Morcom

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Matthew Griffin, 2024 Heritage Classic winner

Momoka Kobori, 2023 Women’s NSW Open winner

Ben Eccles, 2023 WA PGA Championship winner

Sarah Jane Smith, defending champion

Kerry Mountcastle, 2023 Gippsland Super 6 winner

Cassie Porter, 2023 Melbourne International winner

Daniel Gale, 2023 Sandbelt Invitational winner

Felicity Johnson, two-time Ladies European Tour winner