How to follow the Queensland PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Reigning Order of Merit champion David Micheluzzi is determined to return to his winning ways as he makes his first start of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season at this week’s Queensland PGA Championship in Brisbane.

Micheluzzi’s most recent tournament was a tie for 14th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at a rain-soaked St Andrews, the dry and fast surfaces of Nudgee Golf Club for the next four days a stark contrast.

The Victorian has experienced a whirlwind year on the back of his three-win season domestically last year, playing in two major championships, making his debut on the PGA TOUR and logging three top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour, where he will be a full-time member in 2024.

With the new DP World Tour season to start at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in three weeks’ time, Micheluzzi is determined to recapture the form that produced one of the most dominant seasons on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

“It doesn’t really matter what event it is, I just want to compete and go out and win,” said Micheluzzi.

“This Tour gave me the platform to go out and play in these events and I feel like it’s the least I can do to come back and play.

“Plus, I like playing tournaments. I did have two-and-a-half months off after The Open but for the next year and a half, I just want to keep playing.”

It’s been just over a year since Micheluzzi won on the PGA Tour of Australasia for the first time, following up his victory at the CKB WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie with wins at the Webex Players Series Sydney and NSW Open.

That paved for the way for exemptions into the US PGA Championship and The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool along with PGA TOUR starts at the Memorial hosted by Jack Nicklaus and the AT&T Byron Nelson.

“It was a great experience,” Micheluzzi said of the international exposure afforded him by virtue of his Order of Merit win.

“I feel like from my first major debut to now, I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a golfer, and as a person as well.

“It’s only been six months but as a golfer, it feels like I’ve gotten a lot better which is really nice to see.”

Other notable players in the field this week are current Order of Merit leader Lachlan Barker, two-time PGA TOUR winner John Senden, WA PGA champion Ben Eccles and Webex Players Series South Australia champion Austin Bautista.

The Queensland PGA Championship will also serve as the professional debut for Kiwi Kazuma Kobori, who was the individual winner at the Eisenhower Trophy two weeks ago and who last week finished sixth at the Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

HOW TO FOLLOW

For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au. Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA Tour of Australasia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia

Facebook: @PGAofAustralia, @PGATourAus

Official hashtag: #QLDPGA

HOW TO WATCH

Catch the action of the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, broadcast live, on Foxtel (Channel 505) and Kayo Sports.

Round 3: Saturday, 2:30pm-5:30pm AEDT

Round 4: Sunday, 12:30pm-5:30pm AEDT

RECENT CHAMPIONS

2022 Aaron Wilkin

2021 Anthony Quayle

2020 Michael Sim

2019 Daniel Nisbet

2018 Daniel Fox

2017 Daniel Pearce

2016 David Klein

2015 Ryan Fox

COURSE RECORD

Anthony Quayle (65, 2021 Queensland PGA)

Haydn Barron (65, 2022 Queensland PGA)

COURSE DESIGNER

James Wilcher (2021)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

David Micheluzzi, 2022 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner

John Senden, 2006 Australian Open champion

Austin Bautista, 2023 Webex Players Series SA champion

Ben Eccles, 2023 WA PGA champion

Daniel Gale, 2023 NT PGA champion

Lachlan Barker, 2023 PNG Open winner

Louis Dobbelaar, 2023 NZ PGA champion

Harrison Crowe, 2022 NSW Open champion