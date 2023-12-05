How to follow the Cathedral Invitational - PGA of Australia

The Australian majors are in the books, but there is still more golf to be played, with some of the big names moving from the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney to Thornton, Victoria and the Cathedral Invitational.

By Jimmy Emanuel

Held at the stunning Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club two hours’ drive north of Melbourne, the Greg Norman layout sits beautifully in the land surrounded by Cathedral Mountain and was the brainchild of David Evans.

Crafting a course that is playable for the members that also challenges the top players in town for this week’s two-day event, Cathedral Lodge is arguably the star of the show despite the field including the likes of Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Grace Kim, Gabi Ruffels and a host of other Aussie stars. The tournament comprising a field of men and women, with one amateur teeing it up this week, 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion Jasper Stubbs, who was low amateur at last week’s Australian Open.

Open to the public for day two of the tournament on Wednesday, a ticket offers the chance to have a rare look inside the gates for non-members and their guests, with public buying a ticket going in the draw to win a round of golf at Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club.

Kicking off today with a Pro-Member portion, with the pro’s scores counting towards their tournament total, the Cathedral Invitational offers a prize purse of $300,000 with a winner’s cheque of $100,000.

Last year, that prize went to Nick Flanagan, who is back in the field this week alongside some of the biggest names in Australian golf, with former Ryder Cup hero Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium and 2022 Australian All-Abilities Championship winner Kipp Popert adding some international flavour.

A broadcast of the tournament will be compiled and shown on Fox Sports, Kayo and Channel 9 on Christmas Eve.

FORMER CHAMPIONS

2022 Nick Flanagan

COURSE RECORD

64 Matt Jager

COURSE DESIGNER

Greg Norman (2017)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Adam Scott, 2013 Masters Champion

Cameron Smith, 2022 Open Champion

Marc Leishman, Six-time PGA Tour winner

Geoff Ogilvy, 2006 U.S. Open Champion

Grace Kim, 2023 Lotte Championship winner

Gabriella Ruffels, 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur winner

David Micheluzzi, 2022/23 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner

Photo credit: Gary Lisbon