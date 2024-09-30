How Summit speaker transformed Jewell’s coaching - PGA of Australia

Kew Golf Club Assistant Professional Ben Jewell is urging fellow PGA Professionals to sign up for Will Robins’ keynote address at the 2024 Golf Summit after transforming his business under Robins’ guidance.

Focusing on the power of on-course coaching, Robins (pictured) will present multiple times during the two-day conference, hosted by Golf Australia and PGA of Australia, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 16-17.

It was the announcement of Robins’ attendance that led Jewell to investigate his background, ultimately reaching out to learn more of his philosophy.

Jewell implemented Robins’ strategies from April and has not only transformed his business, but been infused with a new-found enthusiasm for coaching.

“It was pretty disillusioned with my coaching business at that point,” said Jewell.

“It had been a while, probably 12 months, of starting to lose any passion I had for it. It was so transactional.

“It wasn’t giving me any pleasure at all to be doing it that way.

“I reached out to Will and it’s just absolutely changed my coaching outlook and the results I’m getting and the people I’m working with.

“I’ve turned it around in well under six months and I’m so excited to come to work now.

“I’m probably going to make three times the amount of money I did in this season of golf that I did last year. It’s just unbelievable.”

At the heart of Robins’ coaching methodology is to position the PGA Professional as the expert in golf, not someone employed purely to serve the membership.

“We’re in the pro shop, we’re serving the members and we’ve got to make sure they’re happy but when we go down to the driving range, it doesn’t work,” says Robins.

“The member says what they want to work on and, as such, they don’t get given true expert advice because we’re having to put it into a broken framework.

“The impression is that they are paying for our time when what they should really be paying for is our expertise.”

With a coaching program now booked out until Christmas, Jewell has had no problem in transitioning those who he coaches to longer-term programs that deliver the result every golfer is seeking; lower scores.

“I’ve only completed one group so far and in that group of four I’ve saved 30 shots between them in six weeks,” Jewell added.

“It is really easy to fall into the trap of being a servant and then no one gets results.

“It’s a long-term commitment. This is your best chance to score lower; are you in or not?

“If they’re not, then I say, ‘Thanks, see you later.’ And if they are, ‘Let’s go do it.’”

Joining Robins as keynote speakers at the 2024 Golf Summit is NRL legend and Queensland Maroons coach, Billy Slater, NBL CEO, David Stevenson, Former PGA Tour caddie, Steve Williams,

Paralympian, Elle Steele, Richmond Football Club triple-premiership player, Bachar Houli, PING VP Engineering, Dr Paul Wood, CEO PGA of Australia, Gavin Kirkman, CEO Golf Australia, James Sutherland, CEO WPGA Tour of Australasia, Karen Lunn, Deputy General Manager – 13th Beach Golf Links, Sally McKenna, 2023 PGA National Coach of the Year – Game Development, Asha Flynn, General Manager – Pacific Golf Club, Amber Williams, PGA Professional – Golf coach and golf educator, Hugh Marr, Biodiversity and Sustainability expert, Monina Gilbey, Biodiversity and Sustainability expert, Kate Torgersen and Lecturer – The University of Melbourne, Emma Power.

Photo: Courtesy PGA of America