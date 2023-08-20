Hoeve, Mitchell lead WA PGA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Daniel Hoeve and Joel Mitchell will start Round 2 two shots clear of the field after the pair delivered the best scores on day one of the ADH Club Car WA PGA Associate Championship.

With three-time defending champion Josh Herrero now a full PGA Member, the small yet competitive field are fighting it out to add their name to an honour roll that also boasts Ritchie Smith, coach of Minjee Lee, Min Woo Lee and Hannah Green, among others.

The Chequers Golf Club 45 minutes north-east of Perth more than held its own in Round 1, Hoeve and Mitchell navigating the tight fairways and small greens best with rounds of 1-over 72.

Based at Lakelands Country Club, Hoeve had just the one birdie and two bogeys in his round, his patient approach not yielding the results he might have hoped on the greens.

“Quite a few two-putts. Hit quite a few greens in regulation,” was Hoeve’s summary.

“It’s pretty narrow. Tiny targets, tiny greens, greens are tricky to read. Condition-wise the course was great, you’ve just got to keep it in play.

“Hit fairways, hit greens in regulation and if you’re on the green you’re not going to have too long of a putt.”

Like Hoeve, Mitchell had two bogeys and a birdie in his round of 72, his birdie coming at his very first hole, the par-5 10th.

A third year PGA Associate at Rosanna Golf Club in Victoria, Mitchell dropped back to even par with a bogey at the par-4 16th and then joined Hoeve at 1-over with a dropped shot at the par-5 sixth.

Three players are in a share of third at 3-over 74, Fritz Arnold (Lake Karrinyup Country Club), Arno Madel (Busselton Golf Club) and Mitchell Jovic (Royal Perth Golf Club) all two strokes off the lead.

PGA Associates from Western Australia, South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria are competing to claim the WA PGA Associate crown, 84 amateurs playing alongside them in Round 1 on Sunday.

Players will complete 36 holes on Monday with Round 2 to tee off from 7am and Round 3 12pm AWST.

Round 1 scores

Round 2 draw