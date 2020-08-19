Green to draw inspiration from epic Stenson-Mickelson duel

A viewing of the epic 2016 Open Championship duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson will form part of Hannah Green’s preparation to add a second major championship at the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Troon starting Thursday evening.

Australia’s most recent major winner is one of nine Aussies in the field including rising amateur star Gabi Ruffels who only two weeks ago mounted a stirring defence of the US Women’s Amateur title she won in 2019.

Tied for 16th in her first start outside of Australia at last week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, Green will lean on one of the great final rounds of major championship golf and her own family Scottish heritage to add to her Women’s PGA Championship win at Hazeltine National last June.

Four years ago Stenson and Mickelson staged a two-man exhibition of supreme shotmaking in the game’s most storied event, their duel drawing immediate comparisons with that of Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson at Turnberry in 1977.

With difficult weather conditions expected this week Green and the rest of the field may struggle to match the 63 shot by Stenson on that Sunday but the West Australian believes there is something to be gained from revisiting how they played that day.

“I’m going to re-watch the official film for the 2016 Open,” Green said in her pre-tournament press conference.

“Give me a bit of good memories, I guess, from seeing Henrik playing so well.

“Hopefully I can make some of my own history here, too.”

Although her playing history is limited Green does have links to Scotland through her mother Sue.

Sue’s family hails from Fraserburgh four hours north of Troon and although none will be able to attend in this COVID-19-affected season Green still feels as though she has strong connection to the Scottish links.

“It’s definitely been the major that I’ve always wanted to win, being so close to home with my Scottish heritage. I hope that one day I’ll be able to lift the trophy and make Scotland proud,” said Green, who was tied for 16th at the 2019 Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf Club near London.

“I have been up there to visit my family. They did come and watch me last year and a lot more family were planning on coming this year before COVID.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to play lots of golf courses here. I was fortunate enough last year that I got to play St Andrews but I had not actually been to this side of Scotland.

“I am really excited to be here. I feel like I do have somewhat of an idea of links golf. I am from Perth where it does get windy, but probably not the same scene as Troon without trees and whatnot.

“But I’m really excited to be here and I think that will definitely help me when I’m out there and practise in some tricky conditions.

“Just got to see the brighter side of things and just think what an amazing venue.”

Despite her impressive amateur pedigree Green was something of a shock winner of the Women’s PGA Championship last year but backed it up with a second LPGA Tour title at the Portland Classic to show it was no fluke and instil a sense of confidence few players can claim.

“It’s definitely a huge difference. Winning KPMG as well as Portland last year, it’s given me somewhat of confidence even when I’m not playing my best.

“But there are so many holes to play. You can have a great round the first couple rounds but you’ve got to keep grinding and keep staying in it, and that’s what I did both times.

“Hopefully I can get off to a good start because it is going to be tough. There are going to be players that are going to slowly get better as the rounds get on.

“I’m hoping I can have some good consistent rounds and just keep in it.”

Round 1 tee times (AEST)

AIG Women’s British Open

Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland

4.58pm Minjee Lee, Azahara Munoz, Amy Yang

5.20pm Hannah Green, Esther Henseleit, Brittany Altomare

6.20pm Sarah Jane Smith, Cristie Kerr, In Gee Chun

6.31pm Gabi Ruffels (a), Catriona Matthew, Angela Stanford

6.53pm Sarah Kemp, Manon De Roey, Andrea Lee

7.26pm Steph Kyriacou, Caroline Inglis, Felicity Johnson

8.32pm Whitney Hillier, Maria Torres, Charlotte Thompson

9.05pm Su Oh, Morgan Pressel, Carlota Ciganda

9.27pm Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Yu Liu

11pm Katherine Kirk, Jasmine Suwannapura, Sandra Gal

Defending champion: Hinako Shibuno

Past Aussie champions: Corinne Dibnah (1988), Karen Lunn (1993), Karrie Webb (1995, 1997, 2002)

Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee

TV schedule: Live 7.30pm-10.30pm Thursday on Fox Sports 503, Live 12am-3am Friday on Fox Sports 507; Live 7.30pm-10.30pm Friday on Fox Sports 503, Live 12am-3am Saturday on Fox Sports 507; Live 11pm-4am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 10pm-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 507.