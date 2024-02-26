Gillard’s delayed gratification continues at Cardinia Beaconhills - PGA of Australia

The work he put in throughout 2023 is finally coming to fruition for Brock Gillard who earned his second adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win since December at the Cardinia Beaconhills Pro-Am.

The Head PGA Professional at Yarrambat Park Golf Course, Gillard’s pro-am starts have been infrequent yet his recent form has raised the possibility of returning to Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School in April.

Winner of the Maffra Pro-Am on December 11 and runner-up at Settlers Run on January 5, Gillard’s 6-under 65 in the morning round at Cardinia Beaconhills Golf Links would hold up all afternoon as Alex Edge (66), Kyle Michel (66) and Wade Lowrie (66) all got within one. Cameron Kelly and Lachlan Armour would round out the top five with rounds of 4-under 67.

HOW THE ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his round from the 11th tee, Gillard was quick out of the blocks.

He birdied his second hole and then added two more at 14 and 15 to be 3-under after five.

A dropped shot at 16 was quickly forgotten with birdies at 17 and 18, heading to the front nine at 4-under par.

A second bogey at the par-3 second threatened to suck the life out of a round that showed so much promise early but he steadied with birdies at three and seven, separating himself from the field with a closing birdie at the par-5 10th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I haven’t been playing that much but when I have been playing I’ve been hitting it really straight, which is a nice change, and the putter has been running a little bit hot.

“It’s been really nice for everything to be clicking.

“I did not touch a club at all (over Christmas). The 5-under at Settlers Run was a surprise and it’s a surprise again today.

“I really worked on my game last year and didn’t get the results that I wanted. It’s just shining through now.

“Q School is definitely on the radar. Haven’t made my decision just yet though. Need to see how things align with that but it’s definitely an option.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing a little bit more of this form before I dive more deeply back into it.

“It’s very nice to be able to turn up and actually post a nice score and enjoy your day.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Brock Gillard 65

T2 Wade Lowrie 66

T2 Alex Edge 66

T2 Kyle Michel 66

T5 Cameron Kelly 67

T5 Lachlan Armour 67

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads north into New South Wales on Wednesday for the 35 Latitude Waratah Pro-Am at Waratah Golf Club in Newcastle.