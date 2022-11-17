Get to know a PGA Pro - Jamie Clutterham - PGA of Australia

For his dedicated services to growing the game right throughout the state, Jamie Clutterham of North Adelaide Golf Club was named Coach of the Year – Game Development in South Australia.

Due recognition, we chatted with Jamie about his time in golf, as well as some of his ideas for the future of the game.

Who or what got you into golf?

“I got into golf as my father played and I was very intrigued by the sport and wanted to play. At the time Greg Norman was world number 1 and also a very big influence and motivating factor for myself.

What advice would you give to a new PGA Professional?

“It’s really important to think outside the square; the world is evolving very quickly as is our industry, so we need to move with that or be left behind. Don’t be afraid of hard work, a bit of travel and remember the areas of our PGA profession that clubs and facilities really rely on us for; being our coaching, club fitting and club repair skill sets.”

What is your coaching philosophy?

“My general coaching philosophy is to provide information to students that suit their situation, their body type, lifestyle, and ability to play or practice regularly or not. My technical philosophy is setting up golfers with the best possible posture for them and then creating a balanced use of body and arms in their swing resulting in the best possible consistency and rhythm.”

How do you think we can make the game more accessible and enjoyable for more people?

“I think a lot of the time, appropriate facility access is the key to true growth of the game. A lot of beginner golfers require a facility they are comfortable with on all levels to build trust in themselves. Often, we push competition play on some people too early and need to allow some time for them to develop their skills and confidence.”

What is your favourite golfing memory?

“Winning a Foursomes event together with my father on a golfing trip to Loxton in my teenage years. We shot even par and everything went right that day!”

What would you serve at the Masters Champions Dinner?

“Coffin Bay Oysters for entrée and a premium Australian BBQ for main.”

What is the best part about being a PGA Professional?

“I get to live my passion every day.”

What do you never go to work without?

“The will to make a difference and put a smile on the face of golfers!”

PGA Professionals are here to help everyone on their golfing journey. To find your local Professional, click HERE