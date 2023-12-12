Gale forces his way to the top at Sandbelt Invitational - PGA of Australia

Neither of them had played the Peninsula Kingswood’s South Course before Tuesday, but lack of course experience failed to hinder Daniel Gale, who leads the Sandbelt Invitational on 11-under, nor his nearest pursuer Lachlan Barker four shots back.

Similarly inexperienced at Yarra Yarra, the third-round host of the Geoff Ogilvy-hosted event, Gale and Barker both last teed it up there at the 2017 Australian Amateur. The pair’s similarities extend beyond course knowledge, or lack thereof, with both being Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winners this summer.

Barker took inspiration from his fellow PNG Open winner during the second round.

Opening with a birdie at the par-4 first, Gale was out of the blocks at breakneck speed, the New South Welshman reaching the turn in 32.

His South Australian playing partner dragged along in the jet stream to match the number on the back nine. Unfortunately for Barker though, Gale repeated his efforts to sign for an unconfirmed course record 64 and a significant advantage.

“I mean it was pretty impressive, I didn’t not see it. But I didn’t not see it until it happened. It was good for me though, seeing him come out the gates hot,” Barker said.

“We both birdied the first, then he kept pushing, and I was like ‘You can go low here’. So I think that really helped me into a 32 on the back nine, chasing down Galey. It was a productive group to be in.”

That productivity in terms of birdies and eagles is not uncommon for Gale, who after his round was doing his best to recall how many course records he has set and holds.

The 27-year-old is still not certain of that number, but outlined a further aggressive game plan for the third round that might make things hard for Barker and the rest of the chasing pack.

Those back of Barker are headed by amateur Jazy Roberts on 6-under, with Quinn Croker and Matt Griffin a shot further adrift.

“At the end of the day, every hole is a birdie hole. No matter where the pin is, you can still make birdie,” Gale surmised when asked how he shoots low scores so often.

“So there’s obviously 18 birdie opportunities out there, if not you can make an eagle here or there.”

Admitting such a score was unlikely on Wednesday, Gale noted a memory of birdie opportunities in abundance at Yarra Yarra, while Barker believes he is getting better each day as his jet lag finally clears.

“I’m back! And if you look at my scores the afternoons have been better,” Barker said.

“Came in from Dubai Sunday night at 1am, yesterday morning was a bit of a struggle. I was a little bit delirious, but as we got into the back nine, and had a little bit of sugar I felt like I was myself and made my birdies on the back.

:Today, again it was a little bit better, but it still took a while to feel really like myself out there.”

Hoping tomorrow will be better again, Barker, like Gale, is enjoying the casual atmosphere of the end-of-season event, while he believes his success across a variety of venues is a positive sign for his burgeoning career. A trait that comes in handy across four venues in four days on the world famous Sandbelt.

“Golf’s golf and I think one of the keys to being a successful pro is how quick can you adapt,” he said.

“A lot of people get home course-itis, or they might play well in a certain area, but to be a successful pro, you’ve got to be good at changing day to day. That’s why I think this format is pretty cool.”

The 2023 PNG Open champion Barker’s words were similar to the way Gale responded to a question about his “unique” golf swing that got as close to a rise as you can get out of the yellow bucket hat sporting 2023 NT PGA champion

“I think everyone’s got their own unique swing, I’ve certainly got mine,” Gale said.

“It works for me and I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. Obviously won on Tour a couple of times, Monday qualified (for US PGA TOUR events) a couple of times. I know it works for me.”

Similarly knowing the job is only halfway finished, Gale was still smarting from a bridie chance at the 18th that slipped by for 63.

The New South Welshman headed to the putting green to see the ball find the bottom of the cup before jumping in the car as he seeks to claim a second win for the year in the form of the Sandbelt Invitational overall title in two days’ time. An achievement he described in his own unique way that is entirely Gale’s own.

“It would be a nice Chrissie bonus and just a real good confidence booster going into the stretch of Aussie events next year.”

Scores: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/10060479266098805240