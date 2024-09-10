Defending champions returning to ISPS HANDA Australian Open - PGA of Australia

After lifting the trophies in front of record crowds in 2023, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai have today confirmed they will defend their titles at the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne.

Played again in the world-first format of men, women and all abilities alongside one another, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be held at Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club from November 28 to December 1.

Claiming her second consecutive Patricia Bridges Bowl in 2023, after winning across the same host venues on Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt in 2022, Buhai will seek to become the first woman, and second player ever, to win a consecutive hat-trick of Australian Opens.

“I have a long history with Australia and have always loved visiting, and especially competing in the Australian Open which I’m thrilled is returning to the Melbourne Sandbelt,” Buhai said.

A major champion in 2022 when winning the AIG Women’s Open, Buhai already has a place among highly decorated company with fellow multiple winners Karrie Webb, Laura Davies and Yani Tseng all ranked as world No.1 during their careers.

“The names on the Australian Open trophy are special to be included alongside. Fortunately, I have had two years of looking at the trophy and I am hoping to make it a third this year.”

Lifting the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian last December following a thrilling play-off with Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino, Niemann will defend a title for the first time in a professional career that includes five wins around the globe and seven at home in Chile.

Considered one of the rising stars of men’s golf, Niemann’s victory in Sydney was part of a bountiful run that saw the 25-year-old earn a special invitation to The Masters at Augusta National.

“To have the opportunity to defend a title, especially a national Open, is something truly special that I am greatly looking forward to. I thoroughly enjoyed the Australian Open experience last year and think it will be a fantastic way to end a successful year,” Niemann said.

“Having played on the Melbourne Sandbelt previously, I can’t wait to try and go back-to-back across Kingston Heath and Victoria at this year’s tournament.”

The two defending champions join Min Woo Lee among the confirmed players for the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“Having our men’s and women’s defending champions now confirmed as returning for the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open is a magnificent boost for the tournament,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Ash has the chance to do something we haven’t seen before, while Joaquin is hoping to defend a title for the first time, and both have the chance to do so on two of Australia’s finest courses.”

The 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE Network.

Limited first release tickets for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open are available now via Ticketek. Save 20% off all tournament day passes until September 17.