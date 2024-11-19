Davis unpacked for challenge at Royal Queensland - PGA of Australia

Cam Davis’s week at the BMW Australian PGA Championship didn’t get off to the perfect start – his luggage went missing following his flight from the United States – but it’s how he finishes his week in Queensland that really counts.

The only Aussie to be victorious on the PGA TOUR this year would love to end 2024 by claiming the Joe Kirkwood Cup for the first time at Royal Queensland or add his name to the Stonehaven Cup for a second time at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne next week.

In the opening two rounds at the PGA he will get an up-close look at two of the other expected key contenders in a feature group with NSW Open champion Lucas Herbert and France’s Victor Perez

“I want to play my best,” the Sydneysider said of his approach to two big weeks back in his homeland.

“I feel like every tournament I tee it up in, I want to play my best, but there’s just a little extra desire to play well at home.

“I don’t try and put any extra pressure on myself, but I’m definitely trying to bring my best golf to each week that I play, whether it’s this week or next week.

“I’m really looking forward to two weeks with familiar accents around me and familiar golf courses. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Davis finished T7 at Royal Queensland last year, nine shots behind Min Woo Lee, and plans to be as aggressive as possible off the tee this week.

“There’s a lot of little bunkers that if you find them it’s a lot of trouble, but if you are aggressive off the tee and by hitting the driver pretty long, it really opens this place up to a lot easier shots into the greens,” he said

“Because the fairways are very wide I don’t feel like it’s super difficult to hit them, but you just want to avoid the little pot bunkers around the fairways and then it’s just putting.

“The last few years I’ve actually hit the ball pretty well, but you just have a couple of days where the putts don’t go in.”

Davis tees off at 11.10am (Qld time) in round one.