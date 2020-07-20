Dates set for NSW Regional Open Series

Clear your calendar – The NSW Regional Open Series will begin in late August with the first of six tournaments across the State.

The South Coast Open – Moruya is the first of the Series, with a Pro-Am/practice on Saturday 29 August immediately followed by the 36-hole Open on the Sunday 30th and Monday 31st.

The second event in the Series is at Queanbeyan Golf Club. Pro-Am/practice is on Wednesday 2 September, followed by the Queanbeyan Open on 3-4 September .

Dubbo Golf Club will be the venue for event three in the Regional Open Series.

Pro-Am practice will take place on Monday 7 September, with the Dubbo Open held over two rounds on the 8th and 9th.

The caravan moves to the Northern Rivers in mid-September. The Tweed Coast Open beginning on 13 September at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club.

Pro-Am/Practice is on Sunday 13 September, with the Open held on 14-15 September.

The time-honoured North Coast Open is the fifth event on the calendar at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Pro-Am/Practice is on Wednesday 16 September, followed by the Open on Thursday 17th and Friday 18th.

The finale will be held in the Albury region. However, with the changing dynamic of COVID-19, a date and venue are yet to be confirmed.

Regional Benefits

Graeme Phillipson, General Manager of Golf, Golf NSW, said all six regional centres involved should receive a welcome economic boost.

“The Regional Open Series will bring huge benefits at many levels,” Mr Phillipson said.

“Not only will there be a significant injection into many local economies, but club golfers in regional NSW will see first-hand some of our sport’s brightest young stars.”

Talent

With a $50,000 purse on offer at each (professionals only), the top three place-getters will also secure a start in the 2020 NSW Open.

Mr Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia, that owns and operate the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, praised the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Mr John Barilaro for launching the Regional Open Series, saying the rewards on offer are huge.

“With the vision of the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, It’s initiatives like this which can kick-start a professional career,” Mr Kirkman said.

“The Series will be the first competitive golf in months for some, and many of the best names in Australian golf will compete.

“It is likely several aspiring players will gain a start in the NSW Open later in the year via this series.”

COVIDSafe

With the tournaments likely to attract plenty of interest from spectators, Mr Phillipson stressed social distancing rules would apply including strict observance of all Public Health Orders.

“We will be working with the Department of Regional NSW and following all appropriate COVIDSafe procedures,” Mr Phillipon said.

“Appropriate social distancing rules will apply, and all rules governing entry into club premises as required by the NSW Government & the Department of Health.”

Regional Open Series Dates:

29 Aug Moruya Pro-Am and Practice Round

30 Aug South Coast Open – Moruya Rd 1

31 Aug South Coast Open – Moruya Rd 2

2 Sep Queanbeyan Pro-Am and Practice Round

3 Sep Queanbeyan Open Rd 1 – Queanbeyan GC Rd1

4 Sep Queanbeyan Open Rd 2- Queanbeyan GC Rd2

7 Sep Dubbo Pro-Am and Practice Round

8 Sep Dubbo Open Rd 1 – Dubbo GC Rd1

9 Sep Dubbo Open Rd 2- Dubbo GC Rd2

13 Sep Tweed Pro-Am and Practice Round

14 Sep Tweed Coast Open – Coolangatta-Tweed GC rd 1

15 Sep Tweed Coast Open – Coolangatta-Tweed GC Rd 2

16 Sep Coffs Harbour Pro-Am and Practice Round

17 Sep North Coast Open – Coffs Harbour GC Rd 1

18 Sep North Coast Open – Coffs Harbour GC Rd 2

TBC – Albury/ Murray Open Event



