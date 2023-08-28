Conran chases down Slater to tie in Taree - PGA of Australia

James Conran knew the score to beat but waited until his final hole to match it at the Stacks Finance Club Taree Pro-Am at Club Taree Golf on Sunday.

Playing in the morning wave, Queensland rookie Sam Slater caught fire late in his round to post 7-under 64.

After starting from the 17th tee, Slater was 1-over through 10 holes yet produced two eagles and four birdies in his final eight holes to take the clubhouse lead in pursuit of his first win as a professional.

It looked like it would hold up almost all afternoon until Conran found the birdie he needed on the final hole.

Conran began his round from the second tee and was 3-under through six. His back nine was punctuated by five birdies and two bogeys, sending him to the par-5 first hole one stroke from the lead.

A two-time winner on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, Conran found the green in two to leave himself an eagle putt from 30 feet for the win.

That putt came to rest a foot from the hole, leaving a straightforward tap-in to match Slater’s score of 7-under.

“It’s the first time I’ve done that,” Conran said of having to chase down a score.

“I’ve won two of these before when I’ve posted a score and didn’t have to go chase. Seeing a score posted and then playing good enough to beat it – or tie it at least – was satisfying.

“I started awful off the tee and was out of position and getting away with a few things. I chipped in a couple of times to get it going and then I straightened it out by the end of it.

“Putted nice and just hit it where I needed to on the right holes.”

Slater was tied for 27th in his PGA Tour of Australasia debut at the NT PGA Championship a week ago and is learning the key to contending in the professional game.

“The putting. It’s the putts out here,” Slater said.

“You can have a good ball-striking day but you’ve got to make the putts.

“It’s awesome. I’m happy, playing good golf and enjoying the process.”

Playing just his fifth event of the season, 2020 Order of Merit champion Matt Millar shared third with Victorian Cameron John just one stroke back, David Bransdon outright fifth with a round of 5-under 66.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the inaugural Deniliquin Pro-Am at Deniliquin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 6.

