Classy Hopewell two clear at Cottesloe Open - PGA of Australia

A near flawless seven-under 65 has given emerging WA professional Hayden Hopewell a two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 75th Sanwell Cottesloe Open at Cottesloe Golf Club in Perth.

Marking the start of the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, a stellar field boasting numerous DP World Tour winners descended on Cottesloe where they were met by wet and windy conditions at the coastal layout.

The 2020 WA Open champion, Hopewell started on the 10th hole and began with two straight birdies. His only bogey of the day came at the difficult par-3 13th hole, momentarily halting his progress.

He bounced back immediately with birdie on 14 and followed up with another birdie on the 17th to turn three-under.

Four more birdies on his inward nine set an early target for the rest of the field.

It looked like Hopewell would be upstaged by fellow Royal Fremantle Professional, Oliver Goss, who made six birdies in his first 11 holes in the first group out in the afternoon.

Two loose tee shots on the 12th and 13th holes led to a bogey and double bogey respectively for Goss, before he steadied with two birdies to sign for a five-under 67 and match Brett Rumford’s morning round.

Pro-Am stalwart, Brendan Chant, was also brilliant in the afternoon winds, starting with four straight birdies – four of eight on his round – to shoot 67.

Chant’s 67 has him leading the Lyndsay Stephen Cottesloe Invitational by one shot from Scott Barr who carded a 68, with Wayne Smith in third at two-under 70.

The leading amateur is Lake Karrinyup Country Club’s Joseph Owen who shot 67.

The final round concludes on Sunday with the final groups teeing off at 12.40pm local time.

Round 1 scores