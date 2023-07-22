Burmester king of the mountain once again - PGA of Australia

Long-time Mt Warren Park Head Professional Gary Burmester overcame a dreaded shank on the final hole to clinch a share of victory at The Keybiz Group Mt Warren Park Legends Pro-Am.

The Head Professional at Mt Warren Park Golf Club for 35 years, Burmester came to the final hole tied with SParms PGA Legends Tour rookie Marcus Cain at 2-under par.

Lining up a 5-iron for his second, Burmester’s hosel rocket left him a full wedge into the green, holing his putt for par and a round of 70 to finish dead level with Cain.

It was a triumphant return for Burmester who credited part of his victory to not having had an alcoholic beverage for the past 33 days.

It has been a welcome return to the tournament scene too for Cain, who has not played the pro-am circuit for more than five years.

Winner of the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour of Australasia in 1999, Cain turned 50 in January and has posted top-10 finishes at the Fiji Legends Golf Classic and Bargara Legends Pro-Am.

There was a five-way tie for third with long-time Tour rules official and former Tour player Russell Swanson, Paul Dalgleish, Mark Boulton, David Fearns and Stephen Woodhead all posting rounds of 1-under 71.

The next stop on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the LVTong Wolston Park Legends Pro-Am at Wolston Park Golf Club on Tuesday.

