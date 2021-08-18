BigFella40 | Solving the world’s problems

I didn’t personally know Jarrod for very long, but I always knew of him, as most in the golfing world did.

To celebrate what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Challenge and the PGA have asked Jarrod’s family, friends, colleagues, and the infinite people he influenced, to share their favourite stories of the affable Tour Professional.

I didn’t personally know Jarrod for very long, but I always knew of him, as most in the golfing world did.

It wasn’t until he started working in the pro shop at the Sands that I got to know him well – and what a privilege it was.

The memories of him sitting on the back counter as we watched the golf on TV will stay with me forever.

I would ask him what he thought about a particular player, then he would tell me about them which would lead to many other stories, with me just hanging on every word.

Everyone that came into the shop was blown away to see the Big Fella.

It would make their day and it always made mine to see the smiles he put on the face of every person he came in contact with.

He would often see people he crossed paths with at various events or people he knew from Shepparton, and would then go on to tell stories from his childhood which were absolute rippers.

We would both then go on for ages talking about our childhoods and the time would fly by with lots of laughs.

The one-liner I will never forget is: “Hey Frank, looks like we’re working together again next week. We can have a chat about solving all the world’s problems again!”

I couldn’t wait till that next shift.

We were both very passionate about the Sands and always spoke about ways to grow the whole facility for members and the public and grow the game of golf around Torquay and the Surf Coast.

Jarrod was about to start his bridging program so he could start teaching and I have no doubt it would have been a huge success.

When I got a call from Bri to say, “Jarrod is in palliative care and has requested to see you” I felt humbled and honoured.

The big fella and I had a good chat about a few things. Mainly it was about the Sands and how he wanted me to carry through what we had spoken about.

While we were chatting his phone was going off. Names like Fowler, Leishman and Scott were popping up – but he had time for me.

I do miss the big fella dearly and wish he was still around.

One of the greatest things I have done was to help organise and take part in his memorial golf day.

I hope to be involved in the golf day for years to come to help Jarrod, Bri and the Challenge Foundation carry on Jarrod’s legacy.

All I can say is “you f****** beauty”. Miss ya big fella.

To find out more about Jarrod’s ongoing legacy as part of Challenge – supporting kids with cancer, head to challenge.org.au/jarrods-gift/

Frank Myers the former Golf Operations Manager at The Sands Torquay.