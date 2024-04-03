Aussies on Tour: Scott trusts ‘gut’ for Masters prep - PGA of Australia

Australian Adam Scott has added this week’s Valero Texas Open and skipped his customary pre-tournament visit to Augusta National to recapture the confidence needed to win The Masters for a second time.

The 2013 Masters champion is returning to TPC San Antonio for the first time since 2018 and for just the fourth time in his career, calling on his memories from his triumph in 2010 to finalise his preparation for next week’s tilt at Augusta National.

Top 10 at the WM Open in Phoenix, Scott missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and was tied for 45th at THE PLAYERS in his two most recent starts on the PGA TOUR.

That is in part the reason for being in Houston this week in favour of a reconnaissance mission to a course he now knows as well as anyone.

“Most years I do,” Scott said of a visit to Augusta National prior to tournament week.

“I don’t have tons of time just to float up there and I thought it wasn’t the big priority for me leading into this Masters.

“I think I can go in there at this point feeling pretty comfortable and should be confident that I know the golf course well enough on a couple practice rounds Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Things are always changing not only with the PGA TOUR schedule, but with where my game is at, with what’s going on around me and trying to balance everything and make the best decisions.

“I equally like playing in Houston, I’ve won in Houston as well and I’ve won here, but you just can’t play every week.

“You’ve got to just make kind of gut decisions on really what you need. I’m happy that this time it’s worked out that I’m back here at Valero.”

Admitting that The Masters is front of mind, Scott is conscious that winning form is good form.

Without a win since his victory at the Genesis Invitational in 2020, the 43-year-old believes his game is in a place that a second Texas Open triumph is well within reach exactly 100 years since Joe Kirkwood Snr became the first Australian to win the event.

“As much as we all think about next week, I’m here, I want a good result,” said Scott, who was tied for 23rd in his title defence in 2011.

“I’d like to win a trophy, that’s still what I’m trying to do out here. It’s been a long time since I

have lifted a trophy.

“I feel like my game is in that place where it could turn any week. It’s all there, I need to somehow put myself in that position and make a putt at the right time and get back in that spot.”

On the LPGA Tour, the T-Mobile Match Play is underway at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

In a new format this year, the top 65 and ties after 36 holes of stroke play will advance to a third strokeplay round, after which the top eight will contest the match play section on the weekend.

Aussie No.1 Minjee Lee has started well to be tied for sixth late in her opening round, Gabi Ruffels (72) and Stephanie Kyriacou (73) tied for 18th and tied for 33rd respectively.

Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

PGA TOUR

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Cse), San Antonio, Texas

Defending champion: Corey Conners

Past Aussie winners: Joe Kirkwood Snr (1924), Bruce Crampton (1964), Adam Scott (2010), Steven Bowditch (2014)

Prize money: $US9.2m

LPGA Tour

T-Mobile Match Play

Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada

Defending champion: Pajaree Anannarukarn

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2m

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Miami

Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida

Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Danny Lee (NZ)

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US20m

Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship

The Landings Golf & Athletic Club (Deer Creek), Savannah, Georgia

Defending champion: David Skinns

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US1m