 Aussies on Tour: Scott optimistic after WM Open top-10 - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Scott optimistic after WM Open top-10


Adam Scott intends to make full use of a sponsor exemption into an event he has enjoyed great success in the past after a top-10 finish at the WM Open in Phoenix.

Canadian Nick Taylor matched Charley Hoffman’s 72-hole total of 21-under par with a birdie from five feet on the final hole at TPC Scottsdale to send the tournament into a playoff.

Taylor would go on to edge Hoffman with a birdie at the second playoff hole as Scott climbed into a tie for eighth courtesy of weekend rounds of 65-66.

Tied for seventh in Dubai and top 20 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the former world No.1 conceded that he was slow out of the blocks in Phoenix.

But a week out from the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club – a tournament he has won twice but which he needed a sponsor’s exemption to play this year – Scott left TPC Scottsdale with a spring in his step.

“Played really nicely for the last three days,” said Scott.

“I’m most pleased with my ball-striking really kind of coming back to where I want it. I feel like it’s been a while since I could say that.

“That’s a good feeling, obviously, going into next week at Riviera, a tournament I love, a big event on our schedule, and a course where you really need to hit the ball well to have a chance.

“I feel my game is in good shape, so I have a lot of positive energy going there.

“I’d love to do a little better and get in contention and try and win there for a third time.”

Scott’s top-10 finish was one of two for Aussies over the weekend.

Qualifying School graduate Haydn Barron logged his best finish as a member of the DP World Tour, earning a share of ninth at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The 36-hole leader by two strokes after rounds of 68-67, Barron dropped back with a third round of 2-over 74 but shot 71 in the final round to secure a maiden top 10 since becoming a full member.

Kirsten Rudgeley began her Ladies European Tour season with a tie for 28th at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open won by Singapore’s Shannon Tan, who finished runner-up to Kazuma Kobori at the Webex Players Series Murray River just a few weeks ago.

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR
WM Phoenix Open
TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona
1          Nick Taylor                   60-70-68-65—263       $US1.584m
Won on the second hole of sudden death playoff
T8        Adam Scott                  72-68-65-66—271       $248,600
T28      Aaron Baddeley           69-71-68-68—276       $53,000
T41      Ryan Fox (NZ)               66-68-75-69—278       $30,404
T71      Min Woo Lee                71-69-71-73—284       $17,776

DP World Tour
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Doha GC, Doha, Qatar
1          Rikuya Hoshino                       69-68-69-68—274       €394,468
T9        Haydn Barron               68-67-74-71—280       €45,247.80
T42      Harrison Endycott        69-68-76-73—286       €12,298.12
T42      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         69-70-71-76—286       €12,298.12
T61      Jason Scrivener            74-70-71-74—289       €6,149.06
MC       David Micheluzzi          75-80—155
MC       Sam Jones (NZ)            73-72—145

Ladies European Tour
Magical Kenya Ladies Open
Vipingo Ridge, Kenya
1          Shannon Tan                73-70-67-70—280       €45,000
T28      Kirsten Rudgeley          73-74-77-70—294       €3,022.50
T40      Momoka Kobori           72-78-72-75—297       €1,710

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Las Vegas
Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas, Nevada
1          Dustin Johnson            67-62-69—198 $US4m
T15      Cameron Smith            67-66-72—205 $267,500
T21      Marc Leishman            69-67-70—206 $207,500
T35      Matt Jones                   73-67-69—209 $142,800
T40      Danny Lee (NZ)            68-72-70—210 $130,800
T45      Lucas Herbert               68-67-76—211 $123,250

Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
Country Club de Bogota (Lagos Cse), Bogota, Colombia
1          Kevin Velo                    64-67-64-66—261       $US180,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T41      Brett Drewitt                71-63-69-69—272       $4,900
T51      Curtis Luck                   63-71-73-67—274       $4,213
T59      Rhein Gibson               65-69-69-72—275       $4,100
WD      Dimi Papadatos           75

Challenge Tour
Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open
Royal Cape Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa
1          Mikael Lindberg           70-70-65-67—272       €51,489.68
MC       Hayden Hopewell        71-73—144


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Aussies on Tour: Scott optimistic after WM Open top-10
Jannewattananond, Kho set for New Zealand Open
Tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit on sale now
Kobori claims Webex Players Series hat-trick and legendary link
Media Centre