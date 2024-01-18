Aussies on Tour: Lee chasing Olympic, Presidents Cup double - PGA of Australia

He’s got new clothes, a new home base and a new place to play but Min Woo Lee has more firsts in mind as he makes his debut as a PGA TOUR member this week at The American Express.

Heading out for the opening round alongside another young rising star with a Korean background in Tom Kim on Friday morning, Lee noted his desire to follow Kim’s example by making the Presidents Cup later this year.

So too representing his country at the Olympic Games in Paris.

“There’s a couple of goals, obviously the Presidents Cup for the International Team, and the Olympics are on the radar,” said Lee on the eve of his debut as a PGA TOUR member.

“A couple of those goals and just be a little bit better in my approach play would be good.

“I just wanted to make it (the Presidents Cup) a couple of years ago and felt like I just missed out by maybe a couple of people, so had a little bit of fire in my belly.

“Just want to represent Australia, the International Team and just play some team sports.

“It’s been a while since I played in a team environment. It would be good to have a locker room and to be with guys that I really get along with.”

Noting the exciting prospect of potentially being an Olympian at the Paris Games with sister Minjee, Min Woo has been in a group environment of late as he prepares to cash in on his best year to date that sees him as the world No.37 and a fully-fledged member of the PGA TOUR.

Taking time off post his third at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open that followed a win at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Lee went camping in Esperance.

Back to work around Christmas, the hard work with coach Ritchie Smith began as Lee looks to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR.

“Took a few weeks off after the Aussie events, felt like I needed it. I played a lot of golf towards the end of the year, needed a bit of a break,” Lee admitted.

“Practiced with the usual fellas back home, Hayden Hopewell, Elvis Smylie has joined ‘Team Ritchie’, so he came over from Queensland to Perth, we showed him the ropes. It was nice to have another competitor around us.”

Working on his approach play that was a constant area of focus during the Aussie summer, Lee’s break also allowed him to sure up his living situation ahead of his first full year in America.

Deciding Florida might be too “chill”, Lee will take residence in Las Vegas, the 25-year-old living with 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama while continuing to spend time with major winner Collin Morikawa.

“Golf is wonderful there, great golf courses, great people, great food and great entertainment,” said the two-time DP World Tour winner.

“It’s got pretty much everything. You can make it as hectic or as chill as you want, which is great.

“So while I’m young, I will probably go hang out in Vegas, enjoy my time there and then maybe move over there (Florida) later.”

Despite all the new experiences, Lee reminded he is the same old Min Woo when asked if he will keep up his highly popular social media content as a PGA TOUR member.

“I’m always doing good social content, aren’t I?”

Lee is joined by Aaron Baddeley, Cam Davis, Jason Day and Harrison Endycott at The American Express that is played in a pro-am format across La Quinta Country Club and the Pete Dye Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament courses of PGA West.

This week also marks the start to the 2024 season for Adam Scott, Jason Scrivener, Grace Kim, Rod Pampling and Mark Hensby.

Scott and Scrivener are both playing the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, Kim starts her second LPGA Tour season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions while Pampling and Hensby are also playing a winners-only event, the PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

