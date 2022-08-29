 Aussies on Tour: Choi’s second bolsters LPGA hopes - PGA of Australia

A maiden professional win eluded her but Robyn Choi’s hopes of a return to the LPGA Tour in 2023 have received a major boost with a runner-up finish at the Circling Raven Championship in Idaho.

A runner-up on the Epson Tour two years ago, Choi arrived at the final hole at Circling Raven Golf Club needing a birdie to tie American Jillian Hollis at 18-under par and force the tournament into extra holes.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old Queenslander, she closed with a bogey to drop to outright second at 16-under.

Already boasting four top-10 finishes earlier in the season, Choi’s best result of the year moves her from 21st to 11th in the Race to the Card standings, the top-10 at season’s end to earn promotion to the LGPA Tour.

Despite finishing in a tie for fourth, Gabriela Ruffels (68) is projected to stay 14th on the points list while Grace Kim (T7, 70) looks set to move to fifth and almost guarantee herself an LPGA card with just five tournaments left in the season.

Stephanie Kyriacou’s tie for 17th was the best of the Australians at the LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open but it was a difficult week for the Aussie hopefuls contesting the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

In the second of three events, veteran Aaron Baddeley was the only Australian to advance to the weekend at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Baddeley’s tie for 28th places him 30th in the finals standings where a further 25 PGA TOUR cards will be distributed, Min Woo Lee and Jason Scrivener both tied for 36th with one event left to play.

The PGA TOUR season concluded with Cameron Smith and Adam Scott finishing 20th and 25th respectively at the Tour Championship at East Lake and Rod Pampling’s tie for sixth was the best of the Aussies at the Champions Tour’s Ally Challenge in Michigan.

Results

Epson Tour
Circling Raven Championship
Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho
Winner Jillian Hollis 68-66-64—198 $US30,000
2 Robyn Choi 68-66-66—200 $18,940
T4 Gabriela Ruffels 66-69-68—203 $8,826
T7 Grace Kim 67-68-70—205 $5,625
T10 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-67-70—207 $3,925
T23 Hira Naveed 66-74-69—209 $2,073
T38 Emily Mahar 68-73-71—212 $1,120
MC Julienne Soo 74-73—147
MC Stephanie Na 75-74—149
MC Soo Jin Lee 74-77—151
MC Julianne Alvarez 77-77—154

PGA TOUR
Tour Championship
East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
Winner Rory McIlroy      67-67-63-66—263           $US18m
20          Cameron Smith 67-71-68-69—275           $640,000
25          Adam Scott        68-70-68-70—276           $550,000

Japan Golf Tour
Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament
Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka
Winner Riki Kawamoto  66-67-69-70—272           ¥20m
T21        Brad Kennedy    68-66-74-73—281           ¥974,285
57          Andrew Evans   68-72-70-79—289           ¥236,000
MC        Matthew Griffin              69-73—142
MC        Michael Hendry (NZ)      70-73—143
MC        Adam Bland       72-71—143
MC        Brendan Jones  74-75—149

DP World Tour
Omega European Masters
Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
Winner Thriston Lawrence          62-64-67-69—262           €340,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T51        Scott Hend         69-66-68-71—274           €7,600
T55        Dimitrios Papadatos       68-69-68-70—275           €6,200
MC        Jordan Zunic      70-70—140
MC        Jake McLeod      69-72—141
MC        Ryan Fox (NZ)    71-70—141
MC        Zach Murray      71-71—142

Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
OSU GC (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio
Winner David Lingmerth              62-66-71-68—267           $US180,000
T28        Aaron Baddeley 65-73-70-70—278           $7,025
MC        Min Woo Lee     76-73—149
MC        Jason Scrivener 75-74—149
MC        Anthony Quayle              74-75—149
MC        Harrison Endycott           74-76—150

LPGA Tour
CP Women’s Open
Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ottawa, Canada
Winner Paula Reto          62-69-67-67—265           $US352,500
4            Lydia Ko (NZ)     69-68-67-63—267           $120,918
T17        Stephanie Kyriacou         71-63-70-70—274           $26,308
T26        Hannah Green   68-66-71-70—275           $19,701
T36        Sarah Kemp       68-70-70-69—277           $12,348
T56        Karis Davidson  69-67-72-72—280           $6,488
MC        Su Oh    72-69—141
MC        Sarah Jane Smith             70-74—144
WD        Minjee Lee

Champions Tour
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan
Winner Steve Stricker    70-64-67—201  $US300,000
T6          Rod Pampling    69-68-68—205  $72,000
T9          Steven Alker (NZ)            68-68-70—206  $54,000
T33        David McKenzie 73-70-69—212  $12,600
T48        Stuart Appleby  73-69-72—214  $6,600
T57        John Senden      72-73-71—216  $4,100
T71        Robert Allenby  71-73-76—220  $1,580

Ladies European Tour
Skafto Open
Skaftö Golf Club , Sweden
Winner Linn Grant          67-62-68—197  €37,500
T15        Whitney Hillier  70-66-68—204  €4,312.50
T67        Amy Walsh        68-72-75—215  €625

PGA TOUR Canada
CRMC Championship
Cragun’s Resort, Brainerd, Minnesota
Winner Jake Knapp         64-65-61-64—254
MC        Will Barnett       70-67—137

Challenge Tour
Indoor Golf Group Challenge
Allerum Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden
Winner Mikael Lindberg 68-62-66—196  €40,000
MC        Daniel Hillier (NZ)            80-69—149

Legends Tour
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship
Formby Golf Club & Formby Ladies Golf Club, England
Winner Adilson Da Silva 64-69-67-70—270
T14        Peter Fowler      74-75-70-69—288
T39        Peter O’Malley  72-76-73-72—293
T43        John Wade         77-72-71-74—294
61          Michael Long     76-74-72-78—300
MC        Guy Wall             71-75-80—226


