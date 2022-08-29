Aussies on Tour: Choi’s second bolsters LPGA hopes - PGA of Australia

A maiden professional win eluded her but Robyn Choi’s hopes of a return to the LPGA Tour in 2023 have received a major boost with a runner-up finish at the Circling Raven Championship in Idaho.
A runner-up on the Epson Tour two years ago, Choi arrived at the final hole at Circling Raven Golf Club needing a birdie to tie American Jillian Hollis at 18-under par and force the tournament into extra holes.
Unfortunately for the 24-year-old Queenslander, she closed with a bogey to drop to outright second at 16-under.
Already boasting four top-10 finishes earlier in the season, Choi’s best result of the year moves her from 21st to 11th in the Race to the Card standings, the top-10 at season’s end to earn promotion to the LGPA Tour.
Despite finishing in a tie for fourth, Gabriela Ruffels (68) is projected to stay 14th on the points list while Grace Kim (T7, 70) looks set to move to fifth and almost guarantee herself an LPGA card with just five tournaments left in the season.
Stephanie Kyriacou’s tie for 17th was the best of the Australians at the LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open but it was a difficult week for the Aussie hopefuls contesting the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
In the second of three events, veteran Aaron Baddeley was the only Australian to advance to the weekend at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
Baddeley’s tie for 28th places him 30th in the finals standings where a further 25 PGA TOUR cards will be distributed, Min Woo Lee and Jason Scrivener both tied for 36th with one event left to play.
The PGA TOUR season concluded with Cameron Smith and Adam Scott finishing 20th and 25th respectively at the Tour Championship at East Lake and Rod Pampling’s tie for sixth was the best of the Aussies at the Champions Tour’s Ally Challenge in Michigan.
Results
Epson Tour
Circling Raven Championship
Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho
Winner Jillian Hollis 68-66-64—198 $US30,000
2 Robyn Choi 68-66-66—200 $18,940
T4 Gabriela Ruffels 66-69-68—203 $8,826
T7 Grace Kim 67-68-70—205 $5,625
T10 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-67-70—207 $3,925
T23 Hira Naveed 66-74-69—209 $2,073
T38 Emily Mahar 68-73-71—212 $1,120
MC Julienne Soo 74-73—147
MC Stephanie Na 75-74—149
MC Soo Jin Lee 74-77—151
MC Julianne Alvarez 77-77—154
PGA TOUR
Tour Championship
East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
Winner Rory McIlroy 67-67-63-66—263 $US18m
20 Cameron Smith 67-71-68-69—275 $640,000
25 Adam Scott 68-70-68-70—276 $550,000
Japan Golf Tour
Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament
Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka
Winner Riki Kawamoto 66-67-69-70—272 ¥20m
T21 Brad Kennedy 68-66-74-73—281 ¥974,285
57 Andrew Evans 68-72-70-79—289 ¥236,000
MC Matthew Griffin 69-73—142
MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 70-73—143
MC Adam Bland 72-71—143
MC Brendan Jones 74-75—149
DP World Tour
Omega European Masters
Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
Winner Thriston Lawrence 62-64-67-69—262 €340,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T51 Scott Hend 69-66-68-71—274 €7,600
T55 Dimitrios Papadatos 68-69-68-70—275 €6,200
MC Jordan Zunic 70-70—140
MC Jake McLeod 69-72—141
MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-70—141
MC Zach Murray 71-71—142
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
OSU GC (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio
Winner David Lingmerth 62-66-71-68—267 $US180,000
T28 Aaron Baddeley 65-73-70-70—278 $7,025
MC Min Woo Lee 76-73—149
MC Jason Scrivener 75-74—149
MC Anthony Quayle 74-75—149
MC Harrison Endycott 74-76—150
LPGA Tour
CP Women’s Open
Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ottawa, Canada
Winner Paula Reto 62-69-67-67—265 $US352,500
4 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-68-67-63—267 $120,918
T17 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-63-70-70—274 $26,308
T26 Hannah Green 68-66-71-70—275 $19,701
T36 Sarah Kemp 68-70-70-69—277 $12,348
T56 Karis Davidson 69-67-72-72—280 $6,488
MC Su Oh 72-69—141
MC Sarah Jane Smith 70-74—144
WD Minjee Lee
Champions Tour
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan
Winner Steve Stricker 70-64-67—201 $US300,000
T6 Rod Pampling 69-68-68—205 $72,000
T9 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-68-70—206 $54,000
T33 David McKenzie 73-70-69—212 $12,600
T48 Stuart Appleby 73-69-72—214 $6,600
T57 John Senden 72-73-71—216 $4,100
T71 Robert Allenby 71-73-76—220 $1,580
Ladies European Tour
Skafto Open
Skaftö Golf Club , Sweden
Winner Linn Grant 67-62-68—197 €37,500
T15 Whitney Hillier 70-66-68—204 €4,312.50
T67 Amy Walsh 68-72-75—215 €625
PGA TOUR Canada
CRMC Championship
Cragun’s Resort, Brainerd, Minnesota
Winner Jake Knapp 64-65-61-64—254
MC Will Barnett 70-67—137
Challenge Tour
Indoor Golf Group Challenge
Allerum Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden
Winner Mikael Lindberg 68-62-66—196 €40,000
MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 80-69—149
Legends Tour
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship
Formby Golf Club & Formby Ladies Golf Club, England
Winner Adilson Da Silva 64-69-67-70—270
T14 Peter Fowler 74-75-70-69—288
T39 Peter O’Malley 72-76-73-72—293
T43 John Wade 77-72-71-74—294
61 Michael Long 76-74-72-78—300
MC Guy Wall 71-75-80—226