Aussies on Tour: Choi’s second bolsters LPGA hopes - PGA of Australia

A maiden professional win eluded her but Robyn Choi’s hopes of a return to the LPGA Tour in 2023 have received a major boost with a runner-up finish at the Circling Raven Championship in Idaho.

A runner-up on the Epson Tour two years ago, Choi arrived at the final hole at Circling Raven Golf Club needing a birdie to tie American Jillian Hollis at 18-under par and force the tournament into extra holes.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old Queenslander, she closed with a bogey to drop to outright second at 16-under.

Already boasting four top-10 finishes earlier in the season, Choi’s best result of the year moves her from 21st to 11th in the Race to the Card standings, the top-10 at season’s end to earn promotion to the LGPA Tour.

Despite finishing in a tie for fourth, Gabriela Ruffels (68) is projected to stay 14th on the points list while Grace Kim (T7, 70) looks set to move to fifth and almost guarantee herself an LPGA card with just five tournaments left in the season.

Stephanie Kyriacou’s tie for 17th was the best of the Australians at the LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open but it was a difficult week for the Aussie hopefuls contesting the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

In the second of three events, veteran Aaron Baddeley was the only Australian to advance to the weekend at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Baddeley’s tie for 28th places him 30th in the finals standings where a further 25 PGA TOUR cards will be distributed, Min Woo Lee and Jason Scrivener both tied for 36th with one event left to play.

The PGA TOUR season concluded with Cameron Smith and Adam Scott finishing 20th and 25th respectively at the Tour Championship at East Lake and Rod Pampling’s tie for sixth was the best of the Aussies at the Champions Tour’s Ally Challenge in Michigan.

Results

Epson Tour

Circling Raven Championship

Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho

Winner Jillian Hollis 68-66-64—198 $US30,000

2 Robyn Choi 68-66-66—200 $18,940

T4 Gabriela Ruffels 66-69-68—203 $8,826

T7 Grace Kim 67-68-70—205 $5,625

T10 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-67-70—207 $3,925

T23 Hira Naveed 66-74-69—209 $2,073

T38 Emily Mahar 68-73-71—212 $1,120

MC Julienne Soo 74-73—147

MC Stephanie Na 75-74—149

MC Soo Jin Lee 74-77—151

MC Julianne Alvarez 77-77—154

PGA TOUR

Tour Championship

East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Winner Rory McIlroy 67-67-63-66—263 $US18m

20 Cameron Smith 67-71-68-69—275 $640,000

25 Adam Scott 68-70-68-70—276 $550,000

Japan Golf Tour

Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament

Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka

Winner Riki Kawamoto 66-67-69-70—272 ¥20m

T21 Brad Kennedy 68-66-74-73—281 ¥974,285

57 Andrew Evans 68-72-70-79—289 ¥236,000

MC Matthew Griffin 69-73—142

MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 70-73—143

MC Adam Bland 72-71—143

MC Brendan Jones 74-75—149

DP World Tour

Omega European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Winner Thriston Lawrence 62-64-67-69—262 €340,000

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T51 Scott Hend 69-66-68-71—274 €7,600

T55 Dimitrios Papadatos 68-69-68-70—275 €6,200

MC Jordan Zunic 70-70—140

MC Jake McLeod 69-72—141

MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-70—141

MC Zach Murray 71-71—142

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

OSU GC (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio

Winner David Lingmerth 62-66-71-68—267 $US180,000

T28 Aaron Baddeley 65-73-70-70—278 $7,025

MC Min Woo Lee 76-73—149

MC Jason Scrivener 75-74—149

MC Anthony Quayle 74-75—149

MC Harrison Endycott 74-76—150

LPGA Tour

CP Women’s Open

Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ottawa, Canada

Winner Paula Reto 62-69-67-67—265 $US352,500

4 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-68-67-63—267 $120,918

T17 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-63-70-70—274 $26,308

T26 Hannah Green 68-66-71-70—275 $19,701

T36 Sarah Kemp 68-70-70-69—277 $12,348

T56 Karis Davidson 69-67-72-72—280 $6,488

MC Su Oh 72-69—141

MC Sarah Jane Smith 70-74—144

WD Minjee Lee

Champions Tour

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan

Winner Steve Stricker 70-64-67—201 $US300,000

T6 Rod Pampling 69-68-68—205 $72,000

T9 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-68-70—206 $54,000

T33 David McKenzie 73-70-69—212 $12,600

T48 Stuart Appleby 73-69-72—214 $6,600

T57 John Senden 72-73-71—216 $4,100

T71 Robert Allenby 71-73-76—220 $1,580

Ladies European Tour

Skafto Open

Skaftö Golf Club , Sweden

Winner Linn Grant 67-62-68—197 €37,500

T15 Whitney Hillier 70-66-68—204 €4,312.50

T67 Amy Walsh 68-72-75—215 €625

PGA TOUR Canada

CRMC Championship

Cragun’s Resort, Brainerd, Minnesota

Winner Jake Knapp 64-65-61-64—254

MC Will Barnett 70-67—137

Challenge Tour

Indoor Golf Group Challenge

Allerum Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

Winner Mikael Lindberg 68-62-66—196 €40,000

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 80-69—149

Legends Tour

Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Formby Golf Club & Formby Ladies Golf Club, England

Winner Adilson Da Silva 64-69-67-70—270

T14 Peter Fowler 74-75-70-69—288

T39 Peter O’Malley 72-76-73-72—293

T43 John Wade 77-72-71-74—294

61 Michael Long 76-74-72-78—300

MC Guy Wall 71-75-80—226