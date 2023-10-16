 Aussies on Tour: Lee and Pampling both go wire-to-wire - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Lee and Pampling both go wire-to-wire


Australians Min Woo Lee and Rod Pampling have fired in round one and continued the momentum to take home trophies at the SJM Macao Open on the Asian Tour and the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.

Lee smashed the tournament scoring record of 20-under set by fellow Aussie Scott Hend in 2015 but his 30-under total would only just prove to be enough, triumphing over Thailand’s Poom Saksansin.

Two strokes clear heading into the final round, Lee carded an 8-under par 63, a score matched by Saksansin in an absorbing Sunday afternoon duel.

After a string of top-10s against high quality fields including at the US Open and Players Championship, it was Lee’s first win since the 2021 Scottish Open.

“Poom played unbelievable today, he’s a bad mofo!” said Lee in his inimitable style.

“I played wonderful, really flawless golf for a lot of the holes. There was only a few holes that I could really look back on.

“I’m really proud of the way I handled myself.”

On the PGA Tour Champions, Pampling was able to edge out Kiwi Steven Alker by two shots, finishing at 15-under in North Carolina to claim his second title in the over-50s.

Pampling never looked back after an opening round 66, on his way to a US$315,000 payday.

“We’ve been working hard and it’s finally – got rid of our bad stuff about a month and a half ago and it’s just been getting closer and closer, and this week was just great,” Pampling said

“Great ball-striking day – week I should say and putting as well. Everything was just nice. Yeah, it’s a great feeling to win again, that’s for sure.”

On the LPGA Tour, Karis Davidson had a strong week in China, finishing in a season’s best T8 at the Buick LPGA Shanghai after being in a share for the lead on a tight leaderboard for most of the back nine.

It was a huge result for the Queenslander who moved from 97th to 88th on the season-long Race to the CME Globe to just about ensure her full playing rights inside the top 100 for 2024.

On the PGA TOUR, Cam Davis made it five top-tens in his last six starts, finishing T7 at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile Brad Kennedy finished T3 – his best result for 2023 – at the Japan Open Golf Championship on the Japan Golf Tour to bank around A$100,000.

PGA TOUR

Shriners Children’s Open

TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

1            Tom Kim (USA)                68-68-62-66—264                         US$1,512,000

T7          Cam Davis                       67-67-67-66—267                         US$238,000

T56        Harrison Endycott           70-68-71-69—278                         US$19,236

MC        Lucas Herbert                  71-70

MC        Craig Hocknull                 75-77

DP World Tour

acciona Open de España

Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

1            Matthieu Pavon (FRA)    63-68-66-64—261           €523,823.04

T9          Daniel Hillier (NZ)            71-67-66-66—270           €53,229.66

T20        Jason Scrivener                69-71-66-67—273           €33,470.75

LPGA Tour

LPGA Buick Shanghai

Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China

1            Angel Yin (USA)                70-69-65-70—274           US$315,000

T8          Karis Davidson                 71-69-68-68—276           US$43,644

T13        Minjee Lee                        70-69-69-69—277           US$32,539

T36        Grace Kim                         73-74-69-67—283           US$11,933

T50        Lydia Ko (NZ)                    74-69-73-70—286           US$7,063

Asian Tour

SJM Macao Open

Macau Golf and Country Club, Macau

1            Min Woo Lee                    62-64-65-63—254           US$180,000

T9          Ben Campbell (NZ)          63-68-68-69—268           US$20,250

T11        Andrew Dodt                   65-67-72-65—269           US$15,066.67

T11        Nick Voke                        72-65-65-67—269           US$15,066.67

T17        Zach Murray                    70-65-65-70—270           US$12,083.33

T23        Jack Thompson               65-69-72-66—272           US$9,700

T28        Sam Brazel                       67-68-69-69—273           US$8,166.67

T34        Kevin Yuan                       68-68-69-69—274           US$7,200

T34        Tom Power-Horan           70-65-69-70—274           US$7,200

T40        Josh Younger                   69-68-68-71—276           US$6,033.33

MC        Todd Sinnott                    67-72

MC        Scott Hend                       70-69

MC        Harrison Gilbert-Wong  67-73

MC        Douglas Klein                  73-68

MC        Terry Pilkadaris                70-72

MC        Marcus Fraser                  71-72

MC        John Lyras                        72-71

MC        David Gleeson                 71-76

Japan Golf Tour

Japan Open Golf Championship

Ibaraki Country Club (West Cse)

1            Aguri Iwasaki                   68-72-67-65—272           ¥42,000,000

T3          Brad Kennedy                  68-69-69-68—274           ¥9,828,000

T36        Anthony Quayle              71-70-69-74—284           ¥1,260,000

MC        Adam Scott                      73-73

MC        Jeffery Yu Guan               76-71

MC        Adam Bland                     77-73

PGA TOUR Champions

SAS Championship

Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina

1            Rod Pampling                  66-68-67—201                 US$315,000

2            Steven Alker (NZ)            67-68-68—203                 US$184,800

T11        Richard Green                  70-67-71—208

T20        Stuart Appleby                72-69-70—211

T35        David McKenzie               70-72-72—214

T60        Mark Hensby                   73-69-78—220

T68        John Senden                    71-74-77—222

Photos: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images | Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour


