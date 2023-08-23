Aussie golf legends returning to light up Thurgoona - PGA of Australia

Some of the biggest names in Australian golf over the past 30 years will be on show when the $120,000 NSW Senior Open returns to Albury this October.

Heading into its fifth edition at the Thurgoona Golf & Country Club Resort, the 54-hole tournament, running from October 27-29, has been a popular addition to the SParms Legends Tour.

And in a first for the event, Golf NSW, in partnership with The Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), will be live broadcasting the final round of this year’s tournament.

The 2023 Championship is expected to feature many of the greats of Australasian golf, including:

Peter Senior – a 21-time winner on the Aussie tour and a four-time winner in Europe.

Peter Lonard – a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia and a US and European Tour winner.

Andre Stolz – current leader of the SParms Legends Tour Order of Merit.

Michael Long – the 2018 champion and a multiple winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Other notables and past champions expected to play include Peter O’Malley, Michael Harwood, Grant Kenny, and 2019 champ Brad Burns.

Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer Graeme Phillipson said he was thrilled to see the event back in Albury and being beamed live for the first time.

“Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia are elated to bring the NSW Senior Open back to the Albury Region,” Mr Phillipson said.

“The local sporting public has supported this championship from the beginning, and with this year’s event to be broadcast for the first time, fans across Australia will get to see what a wonderful venue Thurgoona is, and how popular the tournament has become.

“It is a pleasure to continue to return to a venue and city where everyone involved around the tournament, including the players, officials and staff, have been so warmly received.”

SParms PGA Legends Tour coordinator Andy Rogers said the tour welcomed the opportunity to return to Thurgoona.

“The players are so familiar with the place and so familiar with the area,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic course and a perfect fit for a tournament that’s a really important part of our schedule.”

EVENT FACTS:

Host Venue- Thurgoona Country Club Resort.

The Thurgoona Country Club Resort is a par 72, 18-hole championship course measuring 6372 metres. A Peter Thomson & Mike Wolveridge-design, the course features couch fairways and large bent grass greens.

Tournament Dates: 27-29 October 2023 (54 holes)

Website: www.nswsenioropen.com.au

Prize Fund: AUD 120,000

Field Size: 120 players consisting of: