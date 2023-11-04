Andrew Kelly leads by three at Queensland PGA - PGA of Australia

The reigning Order of Merit winner and a part-time pool builder from Coffs Harbour loom as Andrew Kelly’s greatest threats heading into the final round of the Queensland PGA Championship in Brisbane.

The 36-year-old Victorian is 12-under and three strokes clear through three rounds at Nudgee Golf Club, 54-hole co-leader Nick Voke (72) joint second at 9-under with David Micheluzzi, whose 6-under 66 was Saturday’s best round.

Monday qualifier Jack Pountney (68) is outright fourth at 8-under with Daniel Beckmann playing his way into the top five with a round of 5-under 67.

Kelly (69) required physio treatment on a back complaint prior to teeing off on Saturday but took until his penultimate hole to record a bogey, just his second of the week.

A sand save at the first hole set the tone for the day as Kelly played within himself and expertly navigated his way around Nudgee’s Kurrai course.

Kelly was the 54-hole leader at the NT PGA Championship in August before finishing tied for third and will embrace another opportunity to play in the final group on Sunday at Nudgee.

“This is what I’ve been working for so I’m really looking forward to it,” said Kelly, who is based at Peninsula-Kingswood Golf Club and coaches part-time at Rossdale Golf Club in Melbourne.

“I’ll be nervous, of course, and you don’t know what can happen tomorrow.

“If I wake up feeling a bit nicer tomorrow, my game’s fine.

“A lot of the birdies I made today were from hitting good wedges and short irons and that suits me, especially at the moment.”

Looming large in Kelly’s rearview mirror is Micheluzzi.

A three-win season earned Micheluzzi the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit crown last year, opening the door to play two majors and events on both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.

Highlighted by a 61 in the final round to win Webex Players Series Sydney, Micheluzzi came from behind in all three wins last season and is poised to strike again in Brisbane.

“Hopefully I’m in with a fighting chance and hopefully I can draw on some experiences,” Micheluzzi said of his three-shot deficit.

“I’m in a good frame of mind knowing that I can come from behind.

“I’ve played enough golf now to know to not worry about the situation and just worry about what I can control, which is hitting good golf shots.

“If I’m in with a fighting chance I feel like I can do that.

“I’m just glad to be back. I’m just happy to be back playing tournaments in Aus.

“I’ve missed it.”

The most unlikely contender to emerge is Pountney.

He made national headlines for making a hole-in-one in a club competition at Coffs Harbour Golf Club as an eight-year-old in 2007 and was on the bag when close mate Blake Windred won the Victorian PGA two years ago.

He has won less than $2,500 in prize money in the past two years himself, supplementing his golf career by building concrete pools in Coffs Harbour.

But rather than pouring concrete or tying steel, Pountney hopes to turn the screws on Kelly and take a crucial step in solidifying his professional golf career.

“It’s good to be able to get a pay cheque from here this week instead of slogging it out,” said the 25-year-old, who shot 68 on Monday to lead qualifying.

“I felt like all the pressure was on the Monday and then now, whatever happens, happens.

“Today was a good test. I was a bit nervy on the first tee shot but once I settled in it was fine.”

Four-over through his first seven holes on Thursday, Victorian Cameron John (67) climbed into a share of sixth on day three with Gold Coast rookie Mitchell Varley (74).

Darcy Brereton played his way into the top 10 with a round that could only be described as colourful.

Brereton had seven birdies, an eagle, two bogeys and two double-bogeys for 3-under 69 and 5-under total, tied with Queensland’s Chris Wood (71).

The final round of the Queensland PGA Championship will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo from 12:30pm-5:30pm Sunday AEDT.

Photo: Candice High Photography