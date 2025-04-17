Zheng closes out Qualifying School victory at first attempt - PGA of Australia

First-year professional Jimmy Zheng hopes to emulate his fellow New Zealander Kazuma Kobori by turning a Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School victory into a DP World Tour card.

Rounds of 67-67-69-68 gave the Duke University economics graduate a 17-under-par total on the Moonah Links Old Course and a three-shot margin over runner-up Ben Wharton (Victoria).

As the Qualifying School – Australia Final Stage champion, Zheng will be fully exempt for all tournaments in the 2025/26 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season, which begins in August with the PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

His compatriot Kobori was the Q School winner two seasons ago and then went on to have a spectacular 2023/24 season, winning three tournaments to claim the Order of Merit title and earn his DP World Tour card.

One of five New Zealanders to earn a Tour card by finishing amongst the top 26 and ties today, Zheng came through the First Stage of Q School last week, advancing in a share of sixth place, before leading Final Stage for the majority of the 72 holes.

He made his Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia debut as a Monday qualifier at this year’s Heritage Classic, finishing in a tie for 28th.

“It feels like a real big boost of confidence,” the 23-year-old said of his victory.

“I’m real excited to play all the events and kind of see how my golf stacks up against all the other veterans and good golfers that have come through this system.”

Kobori’s achievements are a target for every Qualifying School professional with Zheng no exception.

“That would be the dream, honestly. Go through the PGA Tour of Australasia and get a DP (World Tour) card from the Order of Merit at the end of the season,” he said.

“Kazuma and I played a lot of junior golf together before I went over to America for uni.”

Further down the Qualifying School leaderboard, the biggest fightback in the final round came from former New Zealand Open champion Zach Murray who shot a 6-under-par 66 to retain his Tour card by a single shot.

Back at Q School after finishing 111th on the 2024/25 Order of Merit, Murray came to his last hole, the par-4 ninth, knowing he needed a birdie to reach the magic number required. He hit his approach shot to 15 feet and rolled in the putt for one of the most important threes of his career.

The 28-year-old was well back in a tie for 61st after a day one 77 but on the final day collected 10 birdies, alongside two bogeys and a double.

“It was a wild ride for sure,” the Albury professional said.

Unfortunately, it was a different story for three-time Tour winner Tom Power Horan who triple-bogeyed his final hole, the par-5 18th, to finish at 1-over-par, one shot outside the top 26 and ties mark needed.

Among the other successful qualifiers were former NZ PGA champion Louis Dobbelaar, outstanding NSW Amateur Declan O’Donovan, who featured on a number of Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia leaderboards in the recently completed season, and 2023 Japan Amateur champion Rintaro Nakano.

O’Donovan intends to retain his amateur status for now as he focusses on the big amateur events overseas in the northern summer.

The top 26 finishers and ties earned Full Tournament Membership of the PGA of Australia will be placed in a Tournament Exemption Category.

Those players finishing beyond 26th place and ties, who completed 72 holes at Final Stage, will be eligible for Full Tournament Membership of the PGA of Australia, however, they will not hold an exemption category for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

All players who played 72 holes of the Final Stage earned a Pro-Am exemption category and be eligible to enter adidas PGA Pro-Am Series events.

The 72–hole Final Stage of Qualifying – USA will be played July 15-18 and the leading six players and ties from the USA will be eligible to for Full Tournament Membership of the PGA of Australia, and will be placed in a Tournament Exemption Category. As in Australia, the winner of this stage will be fully exempt for all tournaments in the 2025/26 season.

Those players finishing from seventh to 20th place and ties at Final Stage USA, will be eligible for Full Tournament Membership of the PGA of Australia, however, they will not hold an exemption category for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The top 20 players will also earn a Pro-Am exemption category and be eligible to enter adidas PGA pro-Am Series.