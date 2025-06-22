Wright in the hunt for senior major triumph - PGA of Australia

A second consecutive 4-under 66 has put Brisbane’s Michael Wright within reach of a life-changing victory at the Kaulig Companies Championship in Ohio.

With son Noah on the bag and playing on only a limited category in his second season on the PGA TOUR Champions, Wright went out in 4-under in Saturday’s third round at Firestone Country Club.

The 51-year-old admitted post-round that nerves may have played a part in an even-par back nine but has vowed to lean on Noah as he plays in the final group alongside the two leaders on Sunday.

Wright will start the final round two back of Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez (66) and Kiwi Steven Alker (67) but with a growing belief that he can compete on the world’s strongest seniors circuit.

“The more times I can get in the top 10, top five, the more comfortable I’ll be,” said Wright.

“Obviously last year I was a bit disappointed to not finish higher up because I was playing so well, but these things happen.

“If I can fall back on that tomorrow, hopefully that will keep me in good stead.”

Winner of the Webex Players Series Victoria on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia earlier this year, Wright shot 66-67 on the weekend of the Regions Tradition to finish eighth.

It is one of five top-12 finishes from seven starts this year, Wright crediting Noah’s even keel for keeping him focused.

“He’s a good calming influence,” said Wright.

“Having family on the bag is pretty cool. I couldn’t have asked for a better caddie.

“He doesn’t get too excited, he doesn’t get too down. Occasionally, if I’m playing ordinary, he’ll get down a little bit so I’ve got to kick him in the backside to spruce him up a little bit.

“He keeps me at a pretty level keel and that’s what you want out here, you don’t want to get too excited or too down.

“I think he’s going to help me a lot tomorrow.”

Wright is not the only Aussie in the mix for a breakthrough win.

Victorian Richard Green (67) is just one back of Wright and three strokes off the lead in fifth position, New South Welshman Mark Hensby (69) tied for ninth and seven back.

Round 3 Australasian scores

T1 Steven Alker (NZ) -8

T3 Michael Wright -6

5 Richard Green -5

T9 Mark Hensby -2

T15 Steve Allan +1

T22 Rod Pampling +3

T22 David Bransdon +3

T29 Cameron Percy +4

T39 Greg Chalmers +5

T59 Stuart Appleby +9

T68 John Senden +13

Round 4 tee times AEST

1:15am Cameron Percy

1:25am* Greg Chalmers

2:07am Rod Pampling, David Bransdon

2:18am* Stuart Appleby

2:28am Steve Allan

2:49am Mark Hensby

2:49am* John Senden

3:10am Richard Green

3:21am Steven Alker (NZ), Michael Wright