Slater secures 2025 World Sand Greens Championship - PGA of Australia

Sam Slater has gone one better. After the heartbreak of finishing runner-up in a playoff last year, the 24-year-old turned redemption into reality by lifting the 2025 World Sand Greens Championship trophy at Binalong Community Club.

The big-hitting Queenslander produced rounds of 65 and 64 to finish at 11-under-par, his only blemish in Sunday’s final round a solitary bogey on the seventh hole.

“It feels really good,” Slater said.

“I wanted this one ticked off after last year. I sort of knew what I had to do, and I feel like I did a pretty good job of that in the end.”

While the leaderboard shifted constantly through Sunday, Slater’s patience proved decisive.

Douglas Klein (Qld) mounted a strong challenge late, pulling level with Slater down the stretch, but the eventual champion never wavered.

“There was a little bit of pressure when I knew Douglas was tied, but the game plan doesn’t change,” Slater explained.

“I wanted to get to 11-under, I thought that would be the number, and it ended up being the number.”

The win didn’t come from fireworks early, but from composure. Slater admitted little happened in his opening holes, but a steady back nine, highlighted by clutch putts, sealed the deal.

“I just stayed patient the whole day,” he said.

“Not a lot happened the first seven holes, but then I got on a little run there. A couple of good putts on the back nine, and that’s what got it done.”

Klein finished in second at 10-under-par, with fellow Queenslander Tim Hart and South Australian Lachlan Barker sharing third on 9-under.

Caleb Hanrahan was crowned the low amateur. The young New South Welshman battled through a tough opening 73 before storming home with a 68 to finish at one-over-par.

World Sand Greens – Leaderboard

The Men’s World Sand Green Championship is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.