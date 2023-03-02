Wood wows with 10-under 61 to lead NZ Open by four - PGA of Australia

A 35-foot birdie putt on the final hole punctuated a stunning 10-under 61 by Queensland’s Chris Wood to take a four-stroke lead into Round 2 of the New Zealand Open in Queenstown.

Back on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia for the first time since 2020, it took until the final group of the day for the best score of Round 1 to be set, Wood receiving rapturous applause on the 18th hole at the Millbrook Resort when his final putt dropped.

Playing The Remarkables Course, Wood had eight birdies and an eagle at the par-5 10th to sit four clear of six players, five of whom played in the morning wave.

Twenty-three of the best 32 scores on day one came on The Remarkables with just two shots separating those in a tie for second at six-under and the 20 players who shot four-under in the opening round.

But somehow, as those behind bunched together, Wood pushed clear to provide an excellent foundation to a potentially career-changing week.

With Asian Tour co-sanctioning and quadruple points on offer for the Order of Merit, the rewards come Sunday are significant but Wood doesn’t dare look that far ahead just yet.

“It’s only Round 1,” Wood affirmed.

“It’s obviously great to get off to a good start so hopefully get out there early in the morning and keep going.”

Tied for 11th at TPS Sydney a fortnight ago, Wood began 2023 seeking to limit mistakes and capitalise on scoring opportunities.

He did just that in a bogey-free round where he chipped in for eagle on 10, blistered a 5-iron at the par-3 13th and capped it all with a long-range putt he was simply hoping to get down in two.

“I’ve been playing average but the last tournament back in Australia I played pretty decent the last three rounds. I knew the game was coming around nicely,” he added.

“I played pretty solid all day. The putter got hot pretty early and just rode the momentum as the round went on.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting to play this well today but it was definitely nice to shoot 10-under.

“It’s my second-lowest ever round but lowest in a tournament so this is very special.”

✅ Blemish free 10-under-par

✅ Course record

Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent was the first to surpass the morning scores and get to seven-under with five birdies and an eagle in a seven-hole stretch around the turn on the Coronet Course.

He dropped shots late however to fall back into a tie for 33rd at three-under par.

Currently fourth on the Order of Merit, Victorian Tom Power Horan is poised for another strong week after his round of six-under 65, the best on the Coronet Course on Thursday.

He is tied for second with crowd favourite Steven Alker, Japanese pair Tomoyo Ikemura and Yosuke Asaji, Kiwi Kit Bittle and Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul.

“When I got my card on the Asian Tour, I knew it was going to be a big week,” the Gippsland Super 6 champion explained.

“When you play a million-dollar event, with all the points, it just feels a little different. There’s just a bit more going on. There’s more crowds, there’s more off-course stuff.

“Maybe it’s self-imposed as well. You know it’s a big week that can really set up a lot of things compared to a normal, smaller event.”

The reigning player of the year on the PGA TOUR Champions, Alker too was content with his start, if not a little disappointed not to have given Wood a lower score to chase.

“I felt like I left a little bit out there because there wasn’t much wind out there today so little bit disappointing but overall the score was good,” said Alker, who came within a whisker of holing out for eagle on his final hole, the par-4 ninth.

“I kept my nose clean for most of the day. There was a three-putt in there but apart from that it was pretty good.

“I was trying to push for a couple more if I could but you’ve just got to keep pushing all week, especially if there’s no wind.”

South Australian Jack Thompson withdrew prior to teeing off due to illness while Canberra’s Matt Millar pulled out 13 holes into his round with a back injury.