Wood completes all-the-way win in Rockhampton - PGA of Australia

Even though he hates sleeping on a lead, Christopher Wood completed a wire-to-wire victory in the $60,000 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am by shooting a final round of 67 today.

A tournament best 65 on day one gave Wood control of the three-day event, but he had to hold off a challenge from fellow Queenslander Brett Rankin before emerging as a three-shot winner at 17-under-par.

“I hate it. I’d much rather go into a final round behind than leading,” said Wood who led by a single stroke overnight before being victorious for the second time this year in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

“I’m a bit of a scoreboard watcher. I like to know what guys are doing and sometimes that can distract me as well.

“Bretto put some pressure on me late in round with three birdies in a row. The nerves were there with four or five holes to go so I’m happy to come out on top.”

Anthony Choat (NSW) and Dylan Gardner (Qld) shared third place on 12-under.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

A consistent winner of adidas Pro-Am Series events since 2013, Wood’s 67 was the equal best round of Friday.

He had four birdies on his front nine with a dropped shot on the par-5 seventh hole and another three birdies on the back, including on the 17th and 18th to finally see off Rankin, who bogeyed the par-five finishing hole after surging with three consecutive birdies.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was a really good week. I felt like my game was really nice all week,” Wood said.

“I had a good idea where the ball was going and the putter was listening from time to time.

“For some reason, I saw the lines on the greens really clearly this week, just trusted my stroke and all the practice that I’ve done.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-17: Christopher Wood (Qld) 65-67-67

-14: Brett Rankin (Qld) 67-66-69

-13: Anthony Choat (NSW) 67-68-68; Dylan Gardner (Qld) 68-67-68

-12: Andrew Campbell (NSW) 70-67-67; Kyle Michel (Vic) 66-67-71

-11: William Bruyeres (Qld) 67-70-68

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads down the Bruce Highway to the Maryborough Golf Club Pro-Am on Monday.