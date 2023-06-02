Watt’s ‘weird’ week ends with win at Dunsborough Lakes - PGA of Australia

Brady Watt is making his pay days count, picking up a second victory inside a week at the Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am at Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club three hours south of Perth.

Outside the prize money at both Wembley and Capel Pro-Ams, Watt added to his joint victory with Haydn Barron at Sun City with a one-stroke win from Ryan Peake (67) at Dunsborough Lakes.

Injury not only prevented Watt from playing the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series 12 months ago but curtailed the start to his 2023 campaign.

He is now chipping away at any rustiness within his game as he eyes off strong season on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“Couple of wins and a couple of missed monies in a couple of weeks… It’s been a weird week but balancing life and enjoying golf again,” explained Watt.

“The more rounds I get under my belt, the better.

“Cottesloe was my second official pro-am for the year so I’m pretty rusty and still trying to figure it out.

“This is like the start of my season so hopefully by October when the bigger events start to come around my form will be a bit sharper.”

PGA Life Member and Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am founder Len Thomas was present at the end of play to present the trophy to Watt.

Starting his round with a bogey at the par-3 11th, Watt’s familiarity with the Dunsborough Lakes layout ensured it was only a minor setback on his way to a round of 6-under 66.

“I actually bogeyed the first, a par 3, but knowing the configuration of the course I knew I had three par 5s in the next four,” said Watt.

“Got through them and birdied all of them. Kept it out of the water, got my up and downs when I needed to and just had a really good day with my playing partners.

“Guys were really chatty, similar interests and made for a really enjoyable day.

“What’s there not to like about Dunsborough. Just to be down south playing golf again. I sat out last year with an ankle injury so playing and enjoying golf again.”

Cameron Kelly and Daniel Fox shared third place with rounds of 4-under 68, Queensland’s Steve Jones and WA’s Ben Ferguson rounding out the top five one stroke further back.

Former WA Open champion Braden Becker (pictured) shot 1-over 73 at Dunsborough Lakes a day after taking out the Jetline Capel Pro-Am at Capel Golf Club.

Intermittent showers across the picturesque Capel layout took the edge off the normally lightning-fast greens, Becker taking full advantage to successfully defend the title he won in 2022.

Playing with the major sponsors from Jetline, Becker had two eagles and four birdies in his round of 7-under 65 to finish two strokes clear of Pro-Am rookie Jose De Sousa and tour veteran Daniel Fox.

Rick Kulacz, Brendan Chant and Cooper Geddes finished a further three shots back in a tie for fourth at 2-under 70.

A number of activations at the turn, and a shootout after the day’s play provided an entertaining experience for all in attendance.

The final leg of the South-West Swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series takes place at Bunbury Golf Club from Saturday with the $40,000 South West Isuzu South West Open.

Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes final scores and prize money

Capel Golf Club Jetline final scores and prize money