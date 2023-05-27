Watt adds to Sun City history with Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

It was a welcome return for Brady Watt who earned a share of victory with Haydn Barron at the Carine Parkside Sun City Pro Am at Sun City Country Club.

It was a welcome return too to the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series for Sun City, the spectacular golf course matched by the atmosphere as the club hosted its first pro-am since Jarrod Lyle claimed his final professional win six years ago.

Special memories were created on Friday as Watt’s round of 4-under 68 was enough to match Barron at the course where he learned the game as a youngster.

Watt’s round was highlighted by a run of five birdies in the space of eight holes from the 12th hole, Barron needing to birdie his final hole to finish level with Watt.

Destined for The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July, Barron began his round with a birdie at the par-4 second and closed out his round in the same manner.

Earlier it was West Australian rookie Jose De Sousa who burst to the top of the leaderboard.

Three-under through nine holes, De Sousa picked up another shot at the par-4 seventh to move to 4-under.

A bogey on his final hole would prove the difference, however, as he dropped into a share of third with Rick Kulacz and JeongWoo Ha.

With a five-day break, the next event on the WA Swing sees the players moving to the picturesque South West with the Jetline Capel Pro-Am teeing off next Wednesday.

Final scores and prizemoney.