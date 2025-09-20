WATCH: Min Woo breaks Rory’s world record, leads in France - PGA of Australia

The name of Min Woo Lee is now part of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS history as the 27-year-old joined Brooks Koepka at the top of the leaderboard at the FedEx Open de France.

Prior to the start of the tournament on Thursday, the DP World Tour challenged Lee, Kiwi Ryan Fox and Englishman Dan Bradbury to beat the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for ‘Most Par 3s Completed in Three Minutes by a Team’.

The previous record was seven, set by Rory McIlroy and YouTube sensations Dude Perfect.

With Bradbury tasked with the tee shots, Lee took the No.2 spot, leaving Fox as the clean-up man.

After a shaky start, the trio found their rhythm and comfortably claimed the record.

Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Attempt 🤩



Can Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox & Dan Bradbury break the record for the ‘Most Par 3s Completed in Three Minutes by a Team’?@FedExEurope | #FedExOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/cMJSBLfCsZ — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 20, 2025

Confirmation of Lee’s world record holder status came as he set up a heavyweight showdown with five-time major winner Koepka in the final round at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche in Paris.

One of those trailing England’s Marcus Armitage by two entering Round 3, Lee shot a second consecutive 3-under 68 as Koepka made five straight birdies on the back nine to share top spot at 11-under par.

Armitage’s overnight advantage briefly swelled to four with a birdie at the second after Lee and Jeff Winther, the third member of the final group, both bogeyed the first. Lee bounced back with a brilliant 37-foot birdie putt at the third where a bogey left Armitage back where he started.

Lee birdied the sixth and, after a quiet end to the pair’s front nine, picked up another at the 10th to move within one shot.

A birdie at 13 was countered by a bogey on 15, the West Australian doing enough to maintain his place in the final group.

“Just pretty solid again, I didn’t do anything spectacular in the back nine, just hung in there,” said Lee.

“You can really get away with the moment – you’ve just got to keep hitting shots and keep mentally strong.

“But it’s not done till the end, and you’ve just got to keep going. Every shot matters.

“It’s so easy to just be result-based, which I think everyone has been a victim of. And you just got to keep swinging, and hopefully the result is good enough at the end.”

Lee is not the only Australian in the mix with a day to play in France.

Reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Elvis Smylie is just two strokes back, his 4-under 67 on Saturday highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 sixth from 30 feet and a birdie from 24 feet at the par-3 18th.