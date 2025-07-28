Ward proud to help pave PGA pathway for next generation - PGA of Australia

Jeremy Ward obtained full membership of the PGA of Australia 15 years ago and now sits at the centre of a three-generational tradition that is as old as the PGA itself.

Applications for the 2026 Membership Pathway Program have been open since July 1, providing not only an opportunity for enthusiastic and dedicated golfers to pursue a career in the golf industry but for existing PGA Members to help mould the next generation of PGA Members.

Ward learned the true value of mentorship first under Bruce Burrows and then David Northey at Castle Hill Country Club, Ward and Northey continuing to catch up to talk life and pro shop retail operations over dinner.

Ward has other mentors whom he seeks out to talk coaching and is now sharing that knowledge with Associates he supervises in his role as Head Professional at Oatlands Golf Club in Sydney.

Currently, Ward has Sam Reece at Oatlands in the second year of the MPP while 2025 graduate Max Dakic recently moved to the United States to take up the position of Assistant Professional at the prestigious Montecito Club in California.

It is this progression that Ward values most as a Supervising Professional.

“I’m so proud of him for that,” Ward said of Dakic, who only left Oatlands in April. “I just love that part of it.

“We have FaceTime calls every couple of weeks and he’s telling me what it’s all about.

“With Sam, I have watched this young man grow. His personality has come out over the last two years and he’s just a completely different human being.

“I’m always receiving positive feedback from members about Sam, which is awesome. That’s why I do it.”

As a Supervising Professional, Ward endeavours to instil a high level of professionalism within his Associates while offering opportunity to explore areas of the business and take responsibility for particular areas of the shop.

During his time under Ward, Dakic was trusted with the responsibility of food and drink ordering for the pro shop while, in a short space of time, Reece has become the go-to man for club repairs at Oatlands.

“A lot of the members go to Sam now for repairs,” Ward explained.

“He’ll complete the work, I’ll go and have a look at it, make sure that he’s on the right track, but that’s it. For the most part, I just let him go because he has earned that right over the past 12 months to be the repair guy.

“He’ll zip off to the repair bench and spend an hour or two there doing whatever work that needs to be done and he can do that completely unsupervised.”

It is Ward’s view that by providing an opportunity for growth, Associates don’t only become more highly-skilled, they absorb an element of the daily workload that provides the Supervising Professional time to conduct lessons and circulate amongst the membership.

Crediting former Oatlands General Manager and fellow PGA Professional Sam Howe for understanding the value of a PGA Professional, Ward invests the time saved through his Associates to better serve the Oatlands members.

“Knowing that they’re capable of doing the work allows me to do my job properly and frees me up to build relationships with members and coach,” Ward added.

As for his role within the chain of accumulated knowledge within the PGA of Australia Membership, Ward believes it is a duty that every PGA Professional should seek to accept.

“I’m a direct result of a guy like David Northey, who I learned so much from,” said Ward.

“I’m sure he felt a responsibility over me, to make sure that I finished with some idea as to how to run a golf shop and how to be a Head Professional or a Director of Golf.

“It’s the same with the Associates that I take on. I see myself as being responsible for the finished product after three years and I also feel a continued responsibility to mentor them even after their time with me has ended.

“I feel like that is my duty as a PGA Professional.”

There is still time to apply for the Membership Pathway Program. For more information click here.