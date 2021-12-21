Wall enjoys senior moment at Ocean Shores Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

He may have been out-muscled but Australian Senior PGA champion Guy Wall out-played his younger competitors to claim the Carlton & United Breweries Ocean Shores Pro-Am.

Adding an addias PGA Pro-Am Series to his schedule following the completion of the SParms PGA Legends Tour on Sunday, Wall’s morning round of four-under 68 held up throughout the day as the combination of heat, humidity and strong winds made scoring challenging in the afternoon.

Starting his round from the seventh tee, Wall picked up early birdies at nine and 10 but it was a pair of twos at the par-3 15th and 17th holes that transformed his round into a winning score.

Wall ended the day two strokes clear of Queenslander Jack Munro (70) with William Bruyeres, Matt McLean and Chris Wood sharing third at one-under 71, Wood returning after two strong weeks playing PGA Tour of Australasia events in Victoria.

Only five players broke par for the entire day as Wall proved that there are any number of ways to make a score.

“I came in with zero expectations,” said Wall, who recently outlasted Peter Lonard in a five-hole playoff to win the Australian Senior PGA at Richmond Golf Club in Sydney.

“These guys out here hit it so long.

“The course doesn’t suit me being a shorter hitter of the pack but my wedges and putter played a strong role in getting the win today.

The next stop in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Southport Pro-Am starting Wednesday December 22, the final event before the Christmas break.