Walker upstages pros in return to Tasmanian Open - PGA of Australia

It was to herald the return of a professional prize purse yet Toby Walker kept the Tasmanian Open in the hands of the amateurs at Launceston Golf Club.

The 54-hole tournament on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series offered prize money of $35,000 for the first time since 1992 but Walker showed the pros how it is done with a four-stroke win.

A member at Heidelberg Golf Club in Melbourne with aspirations of attending ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School in the middle of the year, Walker made seven birdies in his final round of four-under 68, clinching the title with birdies at 15 and 17 and a total score of 12-under par.

“I played pretty solid from the start,” said Walker.

“It was nerve-wracking when the boys made birdies early but I holed a lot of good putts coming down the stretch and got a couple of nice drives away for those last couple of finishing holes.”

It was a welcome return to form for Walker and a positive step towards a career in professional golf, whether through Q School or via the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program.

“It’s been a struggle towards the end of last year but found something this year,” he added.

“It’s been solid but nothing special so it’s good to finally bring it all together here this week.”

Queenslander William Bruyeres made the trip to Tasmania worth his while with a runner-up finish, banking the largest of the professional cheques with a final round of four-under 68.

He finished one clear of Victorian Ben Ford (67) with Cameron Kelly’s three straight 70s enough to earn fourth ahead of a four-way tie for fifth.

Jazy Roberts edged Jorjah Bailey in a playoff to claim the Women’s Tasmanian Open while Wynnum’s Keith Dobie took out the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship.

