Walker tightens grip on Victorian Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Peninsula Kingswood Associate Tim Walker has tightened his grip on the Victorian PGA Associate Championship with a bogey-free five-under 67 at Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club on the Murray River.

Walker, a second year Associate at the 36-hole Mornington Peninsula facility, is 12-under through 54 holes and will take a six-stroke lead into Fridayâ€™s final round.

The former Mississippi State college representative has made just the one bogey through three rounds and was again flawless on Thursday.

It took until the ninth hole to register his first birdie for the day but he added four more at 11, 13, 17 and 18 to move well clear of his nearest rival, Queenslandâ€™s Jack Wright, who posted a two-under par 70 to sit at six-under and outright second.

Yarrawonga Mulwala Associate Baxter Droop fired a three-under 69 to elevate himself into third position and into the final group for Fridayâ€™s final round.

Reigning Victorian Order of Merit winner Sheradyn Johnson (73) is currently sitting in a tie for sixth alongside Wanasa Zhou (71) while Linus Yip matched Walkerâ€™s round-of-the-day 67 to move into a share of eighth at one-over par..

Fridayâ€™s final round will get underway at 8am off both the first and 10th tees with the leading group expected to tee off around 9.20am.

