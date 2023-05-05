Walker goes wire-to-wire at Vic PGA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Tim Walker has overcome a nervy start to complete a commanding wire-to-wire win at the $50,000 Victorian PGA Associate Championship at Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club.

Six strokes clear at the start of Friday’s final round, Walker gave the chasing pack some encouragement with three early bogeys on Tocumwal’s Captains Course.

He’d made just one bogey in the 54 holes prior but bounced back quickly from his early miss-steps.

Birdies at 11 and 12 re-established his dominant position at the top of the leaderboard, sealing a seven-stroke win with a birdie from 30 feet to close out a two-under par round of 70 and 14-under total.

Although without a prior State Associate title, Walker’s form at Tocumwal had him pegged as a tournament favourite when play began on Tuesday.

The third year Associate at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club had never shot over par in the previous three years of this tournament and commended the greens staff for the presentation of the course for the 2023 championship, declaring it the best he had ever seen it.

Walker also thanked his golf club and PGA Professionals Ben Davey and Stuart Byrnes for their support.

Rosanna Golf Club’s Joel Matthews delivered the best score of the final round, his five-under 67 elevating him all the way up to outright second at seven-under par.

The PGA were proud to announce earlier this week that the tournament will return to Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club in the Berrigan Shire until 2027 after committing to a five-year extension.

Final scores