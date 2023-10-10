Victorian PGA Vocational Award Nominee Finalists - PGA of Australia

The Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night will be held at Huntingdale Golf Club on Friday 27 October 2023. The nominee finalists will be honoured for their outstanding achievements in the last year.
An opportunity to celebrate the exceptional work that PGA Professionals have achieved throughout the state, all nominees continue to do a wonderful job to grow the game of golf; making it more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
Their contributions extending across every aspect of the industry, PGA Professionals will be recognised in four categories.
“The awards night remains a highlight, offering us the opportunity to celebrate and recognise the invaluable work of PGA Professionals continue to do” said Victorian Membership Manager, Luke Bower.
“Our PGA Professionals are the lifeblood of Australian golf, and it’s only fitting that we gather to celebrate their remarkable achievements.”
All vocational award nominees can be found below:
PGA VIC Club Professional of the Year
Heath Benstead – Northern Golf Club
Paul Christie – Geelong Golf Club
Stephen Hibon – Huntingdale Golf Club
Thomas Jefferies – The Sands Torquay Resort
Michael Moore – Rossdale Golf Club
PGA VIC Coach of the Year – High Performance
Darrell Brown – Geelong Golf Club
Brandon Rave – Metropolitan Golf Club
Tim Wood – Rossana Golf Club?
PGA VIC Coach of the Year – Game Development
Kim Collett – Settlers Run Golf and Country Club
Jenna Hunter – Mt Derrimut Golf and Community Club
Brad Howarth – Eynesbury Golf Club
Greg McConnell – Northern Golf Club
Michael Moore – Rossdale Golf Club
Storm Ord – Geelong Golf Club
PGA VIC Management Professional of the Year
Matthew Doran – Freeway Golf
Heath Jones – Warragul Country Club
Chris Longbottom – Hill Top Golf and Country Club
Michael Moore – Rossdale Golf Club
Sienna Voglis – Barham G Resort
David Wren – Rosanna Golf Club
For more information on all awards and the night as a whole, click HERE