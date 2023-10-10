Victorian PGA Vocational Award Nominee Finalists - PGA of Australia

The Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night will be held at Huntingdale Golf Club on Friday 27 October 2023. The nominee finalists will be honoured for their outstanding achievements in the last year.

An opportunity to celebrate the exceptional work that PGA Professionals have achieved throughout the state, all nominees continue to do a wonderful job to grow the game of golf; making it more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Their contributions extending across every aspect of the industry, PGA Professionals will be recognised in four categories.

“The awards night remains a highlight, offering us the opportunity to celebrate and recognise the invaluable work of PGA Professionals continue to do” said Victorian Membership Manager, Luke Bower.

“Our PGA Professionals are the lifeblood of Australian golf, and it’s only fitting that we gather to celebrate their remarkable achievements.”

All vocational award nominees can be found below:

PGA VIC Club Professional of the Year

Heath Benstead – Northern Golf Club

Paul Christie – Geelong Golf Club

Stephen Hibon – Huntingdale Golf Club

Thomas Jefferies – The Sands Torquay Resort

Michael Moore – Rossdale Golf Club

PGA VIC Coach of the Year – High Performance

Darrell Brown – Geelong Golf Club

Brandon Rave – Metropolitan Golf Club

Tim Wood – Rossana Golf Club?

PGA VIC Coach of the Year – Game Development

Kim Collett – Settlers Run Golf and Country Club

Jenna Hunter – Mt Derrimut Golf and Community Club

Brad Howarth – Eynesbury Golf Club

Greg McConnell – Northern Golf Club

Michael Moore – Rossdale Golf Club

Storm Ord – Geelong Golf Club



PGA VIC Management Professional of the Year

Matthew Doran – Freeway Golf

Heath Jones – Warragul Country Club

Chris Longbottom – Hill Top Golf and Country Club

Michael Moore – Rossdale Golf Club

Sienna Voglis – Barham G Resort

David Wren – Rosanna Golf Club

For more information on all awards and the night as a whole, click HERE