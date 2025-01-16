Trenerry tops Legends Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

South African Leon Trenerry and former PGA Tour of Australasia player Neale Smith were among those to earn status on the 2025 PGA Legends Tour at Qualifying School at Murwillumbah Golf Club.

Growing up playing alongside the likes of Rory Sabbatini and Tim Clark, Trenerry spent six years on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa before embarking on a career change.

He emigrated to Australia in December 2020 and completed the Membership Pathway Program in 2023 at Oxley Golf Club in Brisbane.

Due to celebrate his 50th birthday in June, Trenerry shot rounds of 67-68 at Murwillumbah for a 7-under total to top Final Stage by four strokes. Meadowbrook Golf Club Teaching Professional Matthew Rogers took outright second at 3-under but will also have to wait until his 50th birthday in May before he can tee it up.

Victorian Derrin Morgan, New South Welshman Mark Gilson and Victoria’s David Tapping rounded out the top five who receive a higher category, those who finished 6-25 also earning status for the 2025 season that starts in New Zealand on January 30.

A regular on the Australasian Tour in the 1990s, Neale Smith played in Canada from 2000-2005 before establishing himself as one of golf’s most sought-after mental coaches, working with the likes of Jason Day, Hunter Mahan, Nick Flanagan and Nathan Green through his company, Process Performance.

Based in America for the past 20 years, Smith played both the NSW Senior Open and Australian PGA Senior Championship late last year and had rounds of 74-72 at Q School to earn a 2025 category.

Legend of the Australian golf industry, Denis Brosnan, has just bettered his age by 10 shots (!) at Legends Tour Qualifying School. pic.twitter.com/SP4TFONxPN — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 10, 2025

Arguably the most impressive performance at Q School came from PGA Life Member Denis Brosnan, the 79-year-old bettering his age by 10 strokes in Round 2 to finish tied for sixth with Douglas Gardner and Chris Hollingsworth.

The first event of the 2025 PGA Legends Tour season is the Expol Waihi Legends Pro-Am at Waihi Golf Club, the first of five tournaments in New Zealand to start the year.

