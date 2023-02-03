TPS Victoria venue locked in until 2026 - PGA of Australia

Rosebud Country Club will remain the host venue for TPS Victoria until at least 2026 in an extension of the club’s partnership with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

The first club to host a Webex Players Series event in 2021, Rosebud crowned its third TPS Victoria champion last Sunday, rising Korean star Min A Yoon joining Brad Kennedy (2021) and Todd Sinnott (2022) as those to triumph at Rosebud.

A club rich in tournament history – it hosted the 1976 Australian PGA Championship won by Billy Dunk and served as a DP World Tour Qualifying School venue last September – Rosebud has proven to be an ideal golf facility to test the skills of both men and women alike.

The Composite Course that is drawn from the club’s North and South courses challenges both strategy and execution, the condition of the course continuing to get better and better with each year that passes.

“Rosebud has been instrumental in the success and growth of the Webex Players Series since its inception and we couldn’t be happier to hold TPS Victoria at Rosebud Country Club for a further three years,” said PGA of Australia Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey.

“CEO Danny McGrath, the board, members, staff and the broader community have helped to create a wonderful tournament atmosphere and our players will be thrilled to know they can look forward to returning to Rosebud Country Club and the beautiful Mornington Peninsula until at least 2026.

“With Geoff Ogilvy and the Geoff Ogilvy Foundation also fully committed to the next three years, I’ve got no doubt that the tournament will continue to grow in the years to come.”

From an initial prize pool of $150,000, players last week were competing for a share of $250,000 in prize money.

Demonstrating the appetite to see men, women, juniors and All Abilities players competing together on the same golf course, Rosebud CEO Danny McGrath said the club had no hesitation in extending its association with TPS Victoria.

“We’re very proud to host a Webex Players Series event because it promotes inclusivity in golf that we are always striving for here at Rosebud Country Club,” said McGrath.

“We have welcomed 546 new members since the first hosting of TPS Victoria in 2021 and I know our members and staff take great pride in showcasing our facility on a national stage.”

One of the jewels of the Mornington Peninsula golfing landscape, Rosebud Country Club is both a thriving members’ club and one that is welcoming to visitors.

The 39 rooms available on-site at the 4-star Fairways Resort provide the ideal accommodation for a golf escape, whether a weekend getaway or something even longer.

The North Course is a highly-regarded layout (16 holes on the North Course form the majority of the Composite Course on which TPS Victoria is played) which last year re-entered the Australian Golf Digest Top 100 Courses ranking and came in at No.27 in Golf Australia’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Public Access Courses.

Both the North and South Course are being guided by the design team of Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking and Ashley Mead, further adding to Rosebud Country Club’s bright future.