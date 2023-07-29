Tour winners feature in five-way tie - PGA of Australia

Two of the PGA Tour of Australasia’s tournament winners from last summer warmed up for the resumption of the 2023/24 season by being in a group of five players who shared top spot in the Summit Press Printing Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Pro-Am.

Queensland PGA champion Aaron Wilkin and WA Open victor Deyen Lawson shot rounds of 5-under 67 on the club’s west course to figure in the tie with Christopher Wood, Tim Hart and Lucas Higgins.

For Lawson, Higgins and Wilkin it was their second win in this year’s adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, while Wood cashed in his first winner’s cheque and prolific winner Hart recorded his fourth victory alongside his Onsite Rental Mining Town Series title.

Higgins had been knocking on the door in recent events, finshing second in Ballina and third in Yamba.

Only one shot separated the top eight players on the leaderboard, with 22 players cashing in on the great conditions to finish under-par in the latest event on the NSW Northern Rivers swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

The last few professional events Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club had been spoiled by wet weather, but blue skies were a treat for the 2023 field.

The club’s General Manager, Nicole James, said: “It was great to have the weather we had today. The course and field was amazing. We are very honoured and work very hard to have professional golf here, especially with the traditions of the club. We are very well supported by our members and sponsors.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Higgins ate up the par-5s on the Coolangatta-Tweed west course, playing them in 6-under, highlighted by an eagle on the 467m par-5 10th hole.

Wood and Wilkin included six birdies and one bogey in their 67s, while Hart and Lawson went bogey-free.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Chris Wood: “I played solid, birdied my second last hole and unfortunately managed to three-putt my last. The course was superb.”

Deyen Lawson: “I came to life on the back, birdieing holes 10, 12 and 13. I didn’t make many mistakes being bogey-free. However I left a few putts on the edge.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

67: Lucas Higgins. Deyen Lawson, Christopher Wood, Tim Hart, Aaron Wilkin

68: Kyle Michel, Brett Rankin, Darcy Boyd

69: Brady Watt, Ryan Peake, Brendan Smith, Peter Martin, Gavin Fairfax

NEXT UP

It’s across the border to the Southport Golf Club on the Gold Coast for the $25,000 Southport Pro-Am on Monday

Photo: Major Sponsor Summit Press Printing Trent Willoughby, Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Head Professional Jared Love, Aaron Wilkin, Tim Hart, CTHGC General Manager Nicole James, Lucas Higgins, Deyen Lawson and Chris Wood.