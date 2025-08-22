Tour Tip: Key to Quayle’s Sunday best - PGA of Australia

He has since called it the best shot of his career to date.

Needing to birdie the final hole of the final event of the 2024-2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season, Anthony Quayle stood on the left side of the fairway at the par-4 18th with 2-iron in hand, 215 metres to the flag and a fierce wind in his face.

The shot to eight feet is potentially life-changing, the resulting birdie helping to secure one of three DP World Tour cards for the 2026 season.

Watching on from the edge of his lounge chair in Brisbane, Quayle’s long-time coach Ken Berndt paid close attention to Quayle’s demeanour prior to stepping into the shot. Here he explains why what he saw can be adopted by golfers at every level.

You’re looking for a confluence of focal intensity and a fluidity of movement, a softness in the body.

There’ll be a fluidity of motion to not just in the shot, but in the way they move up to the ball and prepare and execute the shot. That’ll all flow quite smoothly and efficiently.

Often, it’ll be a softness around the face and an intensity of focus in the eyes. That focus can then shift into a focal intensity whereby they are picturing the shot. Their eyes will almost glaze over and they can essentially look right through you.

That confluence of focal intensity and calmness is probably the key to the whole thing. From there, their instincts take over.

The same principles can be applied to amateur golfers.

Once you have established the types of shots they are predisposed to hit, the best thing any coach can do is to help their player hit the best shots possible within their means.

You can make major changes to their swing but that is a process that takes patience and a great deal of commitment on behalf of the player.

Rather than thinking about all the things that are not going to really work, direct their focus to the target and what they want the ball to do.

And then let their instincts take over.

Based out of the Hills Golf Academy, Ken Berndt has been a PGA Professional for 50 years and is the current coach of Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winners Anthony Quayle and Louis Dobbelaar.