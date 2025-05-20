Tour Tip: Feet first to make Coletta a complete player - PGA of Australia

2024 PGA Victoria High Performance Coach of the Year, Brandon Rave, details the ground work undertaken to make two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner Brett Coletta a complete player.

When Brett and I started working together three years ago, he found it difficult to hit a draw due to his short backswing and restriction in his hips.

Brett was very successful hitting predominantly a fade but knew to take that next step he needed to be able to work the ball both ways when applicable.

To unlock Brett’s hips, we used force plates to examine how he was using the ground and what impact that had on his body position to hit certain shots.

During Brett’s backswing, we worked diligently on pushing into his right foot to ultimately create ground force reaction, pushing his right hip back. This dramatically lengthened his backswing range.

Slightly before he gets to the top of the swing, Brett redirects pressure towards the ball off the left foot and this facilitates explosiveness and range through his pelvis.

Don’t think ‘turn’ into the backswing. Instead, push into the right foot to facilitate range and then push forward into the ball of your left foot just prior to the top of your swing.

From there you can hit whatever shot you need.

Based at Metropolitan Golf Club, Brandon Rave was the 2023 and 2024 PGA Victoria Coach of the Year – High Performance. Players Brandon works with include Brett Coletta, James Marchesani, Nathan Page and No.1-ranked disabled golfer, Kipp Popert.