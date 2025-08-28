Tight leaderboard promises thrilling finale to NSW/ACT Associate champs - PGA of Australia

Twelve players will start the final round within five strokes of the lead after windy conditions kept scoring in check on day three of the 2025 NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club.

Thursday threw the toughest conditions of the week at the 50 players who made the cut, only five players breaking par which included a superb 4-under 69 from Canberra’s Jacob Davies.

Highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 5th, Davies made birdies at 14, 17, and 18 with just a single blemish on the sixth to make a major move on the leaderboard.

At the top of that leaderboard is Concord Golf Club’s Joe Kim, who started Round 3 with four straight birdies before also succumbing to the strong winds on the run home.

Kim’s 2-under 71 and 1-under total gives him a one-stroke lead from 36-hole co-leader Jordan Garner (75) and Pacific Golf Club’s Campbell Jones, who has shot even-par 73 all three days of the championship.

A total of 12 players will start Friday’s final round within five strokes of Kim and, with coastal winds again expected to buffet Tura Beach, the door is open for a thrilling race to the finish.

First groups teed off at 7am on Friday morning with the lead group of Kim, Garner and Campbell scheduled to head out at 9:24am AEST.

Leaderboard