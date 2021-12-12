Thrilling Sunday under way at Vic PGA - PGA of Australia

Final group pairing Blake Windred and Brad Kennedy cannot be split at the midway point of the last round at Moonah Links.

Windred pushed ahead with a birdie on the par-4 6th, but Kennedy closed out the front nine with a birdie to bring them level at ten-under par.

Victorian Cameron John is putting the pressure on the leading pair courtesy of a scintillating round so far of six-under to be one shot behind with four holes still to play.

Defending champion Christopher Wood and South Australian Jack Thompson are also one back at the time of writing.

Morning preview

A four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with many more players nipping at their heels has created a major buzz around Moonah Links this morning.

The clubhouse is filled with a mix of calm, confidence and nerves as the last few groups near their tee times on the Open Course.

The famously brutal course is expected to offer some reprieve to players today courtesy of the warmest weather and the calmest winds of the week.

Low scoring is on the cards, but the question is who can handle the pressure?

There is a strong sense of expectation on the final pairing of Brad Kennedy and Blake Windred.

Reigning PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner, Kennedy, can pick up where he left off last summer with a win, while Windred is hunting his maiden professional victory.

The European Challenge Tour player came close with runner-up finishes at the Queensland Open and the Challenge de Espana this year, but the monkey is still on his back.

Also starting the day nine-under par are Christopher Wood and Bradley Kivimets.

Defending champion Wood can make history by being the first player to go back-to-back at the Victorian PGA since Jack Harris won three in a row from 1959 to 1961.

Victorian Kivimets on the other hand is searching for breakthrough triumph in his professional career.

Not to be forgotten are Michael Sim (-8), Jack Thompson (-7) and Dimitrios Papadatos (-7) who have all played impressive golf throughout the week.

The Victorian Celebrity Amateur Challenge also raps up today with eight teams (one professional and one amateur per team) vying for the title including former AFL star Brendan Fevola and foreman from hit TV show The Block Keith Schleiger.