Thompson, Devlin win in SA - PGA of Australia

Nick Thompson and Ian Devlin have been declared joint winners of the South Australian PGA Professionals Championship.

The pair both shot 1-over par 71 at Willunga Golf Club in the McLaren Vale region to reach a playoff, but after the first extra hole was also tied, bad light forced an end to play and the decision was taken to have two winners.

Michael Dean was next-best in third place with a 74.

Ian Devlin receives an exemption into the Australian PGA Seniors Championship at Richmond Golf Club this coming season.

Nick Thompson was also presented with his graduation certificate on the day after successfully completing the Membership Pathway Program in 2022

About 25 members were in attendance with 19 playing in the PGAPC.

Photo: Ian Devlin (left) and Nick Thompson after their joint win in SA.