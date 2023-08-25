Thompson a shock winner at Kew Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Kareela Golf Club Head Professional Dylan Thompson defied his own low expectations to record a shock one-stroke win at the Kew Country Club Pro-Am.

Making just his fourth appearance of the year on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series circuit, Thompson compiled a round of 4-under 66 to finish one stroke clear of in-form Queensland Dillon Hart (67) with Jayden Cripps (68) and Toby Walker (68) sharing third.

Originally from Bathurst in the New South Wales Central West, Thompson picked up his first win at the Forbes Pro-Am more than a year ago.

After a year working at Royal Canberra Golf Club, Thompson moved north to take the role as the Head Professional at Kareela Golf Club in Sydney’s south, leaving precious little time to play or even practice.

“It was good to be back out playing again. Definitely missed being out here,” said Thompson.

“Having only a little amount of time to practice just making sure that I’m doing the right practice. Just trusting it and being confident.

“That’s all I can do. There are no expectations so that helps too.”

In a field boasting PGA Tour of Australasia winners such as Andrew Martin, Austin Bautista and Chris Wood, Thompson emerged as an unlikely champion.

He started well with a birdie at his second hole – the par-3 10th – but dropped a shot at the next par 3, the short 12th.

He moved back into red figures with a birdie at the par-4 13th and then headed for the front nine on the back of birdies at 16 and 17.

He had seven pars and a lone birdie at the par-4 fourth to post 66 and finish one clear of Hart who was trying to go back-to-back after his joint win at the Better Homes Port Macquarie Pro-Am on Wednesday.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series has now moved on to Hawks Nest Golf Club for the $50,000 Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am.

