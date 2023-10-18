The PGA Institute launches Diploma Level Micro-Credentials - PGA of Australia

The PGA Institute is now delivering a range of micro credentials at both the Diploma and Advanced Diploma level.

As the only Registered Training Organisation (RTO) in Australia dedicated to golf, the PGA Institute is dedicated to helping those in the golf industry to upskill and further their career progression.

The PGA Institute regularly liaises with experts to ensure that its curriculum reflects the best practice principles for the business, operational, and management side of the golf industry.

The new micro credentials, small courses in a specific area of study, have been curated from the full course catalogue offered at the PGA Institute, including Diploma of Golf Management, Diploma of Business, and Advanced Diploma of Leadership and Management.

While the PGA Institute already offers flexible study solutions, these new credentials take that a step further. With all options ranging from three to six months, and all under $1000, they are perfect for those who may be put off studying by time commitments and high costs.

Having been created with professional development at their core, these micro credentials are specifically targeted at those who are already in the golf industry looking to build their skills.

In only a few months, employees can take their career to the next level by having these credentials under their belt.

These new micro credentials also allow students to choose a study option that specifically caters to their needs, a particular area they wish to upskill in. This is also designed for clubs and places to play facilities to identify areas of their business where they may benefit from helping staff undertake these short courses.

A full list of the new micro credentials is below:

Diploma Level Micro Credentials

Customer Service in the Golfing Industry Up to 3-months – self paced. $375



Leadership Essentials for the Golfing Industry Up to 6-months – self paced. $695



Business Essentials for the Golfing Industry Up to 6-months – self paced. $695



Operational Essentials for the Golfing Industry Up to 6-months – self paced. $695



Golf Management Essentials for the Golfing Industry Up to 6-months – self paced. $695



Advanced Diploma Level Micro Credentials

Critical Thinking and Innovation Up to 9 months – self paced. $895



Strategic Leadership Up to 9 months – self paced. $895



Leadership and Communication Up to 9 months – self paced. $895



To find out more about the micro credentials click here.

To find out more about the PGA Institute itself click here.